Charlie's Holdings (OTCQB: CHUC) to Participate at Keller & Heckman Tobacco Law Symposium and Champs Las Vegas Trade Show

COSTA MESA, CA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC ) (“Charlie’s” or the “Company”), an industry leader in the premium vapor products space, today announced that the Company will participate in the following events during the month of May 2026:

On Tuesday, May 5, at 11:30am PST, Company President, Henry Sicignano, will serve as an expert panelist on the topic: Nicotine Analogs: Legal, Public Health, and Scientific Considerations. Tobacco industry executives, business principals, suppliers, and re-sellers will attend the symposium at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel. Mr. Sicignano will also meet privately with investors at the event. To learn more or to request a meeting, please email suzanne@chuc.com.

Tobacco industry executives, business principals, suppliers, and re-sellers will attend the symposium at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel. Mr. Sicignano will also meet privately with investors at the event. To learn more or to request a meeting, please email suzanne@chuc.com. On May 6-9, 2026 at the CHAMPS Las Vegas National Show, the Company will display its SBX and Pachamama product lines at Booth # 16503 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Registered show attendees are welcome to visit Charlie’s booth or to meet privately with company account executives. To learn more or to make an appointment, please email doug@chuc.com.





Henry Sicignano III, Charlie's President, commented, “Though illicit Chinese products have again been flooding the market this year, I am proud to report: Charlie’s is continuing to show year-over-year improvement. In fact, we believe our success with SBX and Pachamama – in combination with our plans to launch America’s first age-gated flavored disposable vape – will make 2026 our best year ever.”

“In preparation for an uplist later this year, we are introducing Charlie’s to new investors at every opportunity,” explained Ryan Stump, Charlie’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our goals are simple: (i) to expand awareness of Charlie’s product portfolio; (ii) to increase the number of Charlie’s shareholders; (iii) to increase shareholder liquidity; and (iv) to increase long-term shareholder value. We have made outstanding progress over the last 12-18 months and we are incredibly excited for what lies ahead!”

About Charlie’s Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC ) is an industry leader in the premium vapor products space. The Company's products are sold around the world to select distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers through subsidiary company Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles, and innovative product formats.

For additional information, please visit Charlie’s corporate website at: Chuc.co m and the Company’s branded online websites: sbxvape.com, CharliesChalkDust .com , enjoypachamama.com, and Pacha.co.

About the Keller and Heckman E-Vapor, Nicotine, and Tobacco Law Symposium

Held May 4-5, 2026, at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, this comprehensive symposium provides attendees with in-depth knowledge on legal, regulatory, and scientific issues that are essential for tobacco, nicotine, and CBD/hemp product manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and retailers.

About CHAMPS Las Vegas Trade Show

CHAMPS is the go-to national exposition for all things related to the smoke shop industry. Held May 6-9, 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the show is an indispensible hub for tobacco products retailers and distributors to discover the latest products, trends, and innovations in nicotine products, smoking accessories, glassware, vaporizers, and more.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, existing and anticipated markets and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ongoing ability to quote its shares on the OTCQB; whether the Company will meet the requirements to up-list to a national securities exchange in the future; the Company’s ability to successfully increase sales and enter new markets; whether the Company’s PMTA’s for its nicotine-containing products will be authorized by the FDA, and the FDA’s decisions with respect to the Company’s future PMTA’s for nicotine products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to formulate new products; the acceptance of existing and future products; the complexity, expense and time associated with compliance with government rules and regulations affecting nicotine, synthetic nicotine, products containing nicotine substitutes, and products containing cannabidiol; litigation risks from the use of the Company's products; risks of government regulations; the impact of competitive products; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brands, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, annual report on Form 10-K, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.