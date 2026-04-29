Root Insurance Launches 24-Hour Agent Appointment Program, Setting New Industry Standard for Speed

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root (NASDAQ: ROOT), the leading technology company in car insurance, today announced the launch of its 24-hour agent appointment program, enabling independent insurance agents to complete onboarding and begin selling policies in as little as one day.

Key Highlights

Independent agents can get appointed and start selling within 24 hours

Root has appointed more than 7,500 agents since launching

~2,400 agents added in 2026 alone



Why This Matters

Traditional insurance carrier onboarding often takes weeks, slowing down agency growth and limiting access to new markets. Root Insurance’s 24-hour agent appointment program compresses this process into a single-day, fully digital experience, giving independent agents faster access to revenue opportunities.

A Faster, Simpler Agent Experience

Since launching the program in 2025, Root Insurance has rapidly scaled its agent network by combining automation, digital contracting, and streamlined underwriting workflows. Qualified agents can fast-track their access to Root by requesting an appointment online and completing the accelerated vetting process within 24 hours.

“We built this program to give independent agents a true competitive advantage,” said Jill Kellett, Senior Vice President of Product at Root Insurance. “By prioritizing speed and simplicity, we’re helping agents access new revenue opportunities almost instantly.”

Built for All Independent Agencies

Root Insurance designed the program to lower traditional barriers to entry, making it easier for:

Small and mid-sized agencies to compete by closing the gap between scale and product access

Agencies to expand carrier access quickly

Agents to move at the pace of modern business while still meeting rigorous market standards



National Agent Network

Root Insurance continues to expand its independent agent channel as part of its broader strategy to modernize insurance distribution.

Currently, 15,000+ independent agents are appointed with Root

4,000+ agencies are approved to sell Root policies

Active in most states where Root writes business



The program gives agents access to a specialized portal that delivers fast, accurate, and bindable quotes, helping agents serve customers more efficiently. The 24-hour appointment process is now available to qualified agents across the majority of Root’s operating footprint. Independent agents can learn more or request an appointment by visiting joinroot.com/agents .

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Root Insurance’s 24-hour agent appointment program?

It is a fully digital onboarding process that allows independent insurance agents to become appointed and start selling Root policies within 24 hours.

How fast can agents start selling insurance with Root?

Qualified agents can complete onboarding and begin quoting bindable policies in as little as 24 hours. Note that an appointment within 24-hours depends on several factors, including the agent submitting the required documents and meeting qualification standards.

How is this different from traditional insurance carriers?

Most carriers require weeks for agent appointments. Root Insurance reduces this timeline to 24 hours using automation and digital workflows.

Who is eligible for the program?

Qualified independent agents operating in states where Root writes business can apply through the online appointment process. Independent agents can learn more at joinroot.com/agents .

About Root, Inc.

Root Insurance is a technology company revolutionizing car insurance through data science and automation. The Root app has reached more than 17 million downloads and has analyzed nearly 36 billion miles of driving data to deliver personalized and fair pricing. Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company.

Learn more at root.com .

Media Contact

press@joinroot.com

Partnership Inquiries

partnerships@joinroot.com