APWC Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2025 and Fiscal Year 2025

Quarterly revenue of $133.8 million, up 4% from Q3

Full Year EPS was $0.18, up 6% from prior year

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited ("APWC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APWC) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 and the April 29, 2026 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the “2025 Annual Report”).

Quarterly revenue was $133.8 million, up 4% from the previous quarter and down 2% from a year ago.

For fiscal year 2025, revenue was $489.7 million, up 4% from a year ago. Earnings per share was $0.18, up 6% from a year ago.

For the quarter, earnings per share were $0.17, up 31% from a year ago.

Copper unit volume, measured by the tonnage of copper contained in the wire and cable sold, decreased 8% sequentially and increased 2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. This does not include other raw materials, such as aluminum and insulation materials.

Q4 Fiscal Year 2025 Summary

Q4 Financial Results ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q4 FY2025

Q3 FY2025

Q4 FY2024

Q/Q Y/Y Revenues $ 133.8 $ 128.4 $ 136.1 4 % (2 )% Gross profit $ 11.0 $ 11.1 $ 12.4 (1 )% (11 )% Operating expenses $ 8.3 $ 7.3 $ 6.8 14 % 22 % Operating profit $ 2.8 $ 3.8 $ 5.5 (26 )% (49 )% Net income $ 3.5 $ 1.1 $ 2.6 218 % 35 % EPS $ 0.17 $ 0.05 $ 0.13 240 % 31 %





Revenue by Reportable Segments ($ in millions) Q4 FY2025

Q3 FY2025

Q4 FY2024

Q/Q Y/Y North Asia $ 23.3 $ 21.3 $ 20.4 9 % 14 % ROW $ 64.6 $ 56.8 $ 71.5 14 % (10 )% Thailand $ 45.9 $ 50.3 $ 44.2 (9 )% 4 % Total $ 133.8 $ 128.4 $ 136.1 4 % (2 )%

Revenue

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $133.8 million, down $2.3 million or 2% from the same period last year and up $5.4 million or 4% sequentially. The year‑over‑year decline reflected fewer public sector orders compared with 2024, when a higher portion of such projects were completed. In addition, the majority of public sector deliveries continued to be concentrated in the fourth quarter.

North Asia revenue for the fourth quarter was $23.3 million, up 14% from a year ago and up 9% sequentially. Growth was driven in part by higher average copper prices during 2025.

Thailand revenue for the fourth quarter was up 4% from a year ago, but down sequentially. The year-over-year growth was supported by favorable foreign exchange movements, while the sequential decline reflected the completion of most public sector orders in the third quarter.

ROW revenue rose to $64.6 million in the fourth quarter, up 14% sequentially from the prior quarter, driven by public sector order completions in Singapore. Compared with the same period last year, ROW revenue declined 10% year-over-year. Public sector demand for supply, delivery and installation ("SDI") projects remains robust, though revenue recognition is linked to project milestones, which can cause quarterly fluctuations.

Gross Profit

Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter was 8.2%, down from 8.7% in the previous quarter and from 9.1% in the same period last year. The decrease primarily reflected a less favorable product mix.

Expenses

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 22.5% year-over-year, primarily due to increased research and development costs.

Non-Operating Items

During the quarter, the Company recorded a one-time gain of approximately $0.7 million from the disposal of an investment.

Net Income

Net income increased by $2.4 million sequentially, due to the timing of project completions and profit contributions from all segments, except for Thailand. Thailand posted softer sequential results but only a portion was attributable to APWC. The increase in net income was aided by a one-time gain from the disposal of an investment.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $33.2 million, a decrease of $2.1 million from the preceding quarter, primarily driven by higher inventory levels. The increase in accounts payable offset the impact on working capital.

Trade receivables for the fourth quarter rose to $103.5 million, up $6.2 million from the preceding quarter, reflecting higher order volumes and shipments.

Inventory was $151.5 million, an increase of $14.1 million from the preceding quarter. The increase primarily reflected advance procurement for the next quarter's orders and monthly deliveries amid sustained rising copper prices.

Cash flow from operating activities saw an outflow of $1.9 million in the fourth quarter, compared with an inflow of $11.6 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to the timing of raw material purchases. Cash outflow from financing activities was $0.3 million, compared with an outflow of $10.0 million from the prior quarter, reflecting increased short-term borrowings.

Fiscal Year 2025 Summary

2025 Financial Results ($ in millions, except earnings per share) FY2025

FY2024

Y/Y Revenues $ 489.7 $ 472.7 4 % Gross profit $ 34.4 $ 35.1 (2 )% Operating expenses $ 28.5 $ 25.9 10 % Operating profit $ 6.4 $ 10.0 (36 )% Net income $ 3.7 $ 3.5 6 % EPS $ 0.18 $ 0.17 6 %





Revenue by Reportable Segments ($ in millions) FY2025

FY2024

Y/Y North Asia $ 86.3 $ 72.6 19 % ROW $ 226.5 $ 227.3 — % Thailand $ 176.9 $ 172.8 2 % Total $ 489.7 $ 472.7 4 %

Revenue

Fiscal year 2025 revenue was $489.7 million, up $17.0 million or 4% from 2024. The increase was primarily driven by higher average copper prices, but partially offset by changes in product mix.

North Asia revenue for 2025 was $86.3 million, up 19% from 2024. The increase was primarily due to customer pull-forward shipments in anticipation of tariff policy changes, driving higher overall sales volumes.

Thailand revenue for 2025 was $176.9 million, up 2% from 2024. The increase was mainly due to 8% appreciation in the Thai Baht.

ROW revenue for 2025 was $226.5 million, slightly down from 2024. The decrease was mainly driven by a reduction in one market, partially offset by the increase in another, resulting in a net decrease of $0.8 million. Part of the segment is experiencing cooling macroeconomic environment and stiffer competition.

Gross Profit

Fiscal year 2025 gross profit margin decreased by 2% from a year ago. The slight decline in gross profit margin was primarily due to a higher contribution from project-based and public sector sales during the period, which typically involve fixed or pre-agreed pricing and longer execution cycles, limiting our ability to immediately pass through increases in copper prices.

Expenses

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 10.2%, mainly for research and development.

Net Income

Net income increased by $0.2 million or 6% from a year ago, reflecting the combined effect of revenue growth, margin pressure, higher operating expenses, and softer contribution from the Thailand segment.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents for 2025 were $33.2 million, down $0.9 million from 2024, consistent with normal operational fluctuations.

Trade receivables for 2025 were $103.5 million, up 1% from 2024. The modest increase reflects stable collection levels, remaining largely in line with revenue growth.

Inventory for 2025 was $151.5 million, up $24.7 million from 2024, due to elevated unshipped orders and stocking requirements.

Cash flow from operating activities saw an outflow of $7.8 million in 2025, representing a $32.1 million increase in outflow compared to the prior year, primarily reflecting timing and use of working capital, including contract asset movements related to public sector projects. Cash flow from financing activities was an inflow of $9.1 million, compared with an outflow of $24.3 million in 2024, reflecting increased short-term borrowings.

We encourage shareholders to review our 2025 Annual Report filed with the SEC, and to visit the Company's website for further information (www.apwcc.com). Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a portion of this release.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is a holding company incorporated in Bermuda with principal executive offices in Taiwan that operates its business through subsidiaries primarily engaged in the manufacture and distribution of enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong and certain other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The Company also engages in the distribution of certain wire and cable products manufactured by its controlling shareholder, Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd., and certain third parties. The Company also provides project engineering services in the supply, delivery and installation of power cable. The Company’s major customers include appliance component manufacturers, electrical contracting firms, state owned entities, and wire and cable dealers and factories.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the Company, its business, and its subsidiary companies. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as believed, anticipated, expected, estimated, intended or planned. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company, or to persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors, other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact: Pacific Holdings Group 2901 Dallas Parkway, Suite 360 Plano, TX 75093 Attn: Paul Weber Phone: (469) 797-7191 Email: pweber@pusa.com





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data) For the three months For the twelve months ended December 31, ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Revenue $ 133,787 $ 136,109 $ 489,679 $ 472,672 Cost of sales (122,761 ) (123,749 ) (455,252 ) (437,577 ) Gross profit 11,026 12,360 34,427 35,095 Other operating income 211 198 593 1,365 Selling, general and administrative expenses (8,340 ) (6,810 ) (28,502 ) (25,855 ) Other operating expenses — (12 ) (1 ) (12 ) Net impairment loss on financial and contract assets (65 ) (205 ) (140 ) (585 ) Operating profit 2,832 5,531 6,377 10,008 Finance costs (407 ) (476 ) (1,913 ) (2,304 ) Finance income 38 45 145 208 Share of loss of associates (1 ) — (2 ) (2 ) Gain on disposal of investment 662 — 662 — Exchange gain/(loss) 187 (41 ) 861 823 Other income 335 452 587 878 Other expense 31 41 — (234 ) Profit before tax 3,677 5,552 6,717 9,377 Income tax expense (14 ) (1,456 ) (1,503 ) (2,809 ) Profit for the period $ 3,663 $ 4,096 $ 5,214 $ 6,568 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 3,510 2,588 3,670 3,486 Non-controlling interests 153 1,508 1,544 3,082 3,663 4,096 5,214 6,568 Basic and diluted profit per share $ 0.17 $ 0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 20,616,227 20,616,227 20,616,227 20,616,227

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data) For the three months For the twelve months ended December 31, ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Profit for the period 3,663 4,096 5,214 6,568 Other comprehensive income Cumulative translation differences reclassified to profit or loss on liquidation of a subsidiary — — — — 4,454 (14,432 ) 16,195 (5,459 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Changes in the fair value of equity instruments measured at FVOCI 473 (457 ) 1,013 (67 ) Income tax effect (96 ) 93 (204 ) 15 377 (364 ) 809 (52 ) Re-measuring losses on defined benefit plans (350 ) (353 ) (410 ) (390 ) Income tax effect 70 71 82 78 (280 ) (282 ) (328 ) (312 ) Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 4,551 (15,078 ) 16,676 (5,823 ) Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 8,214 (10,982 ) 21,890 745 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 6,523 (8,749 ) 15,334 (2,101 ) Non-controlling interests 1,691 (2,233 ) 6,556 2,846 $ 8,214 $ (10,982 ) $ 21,890 $ 745





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of

December 31, 2025

(Audited)

As of

December 31, 2024

(Audited)

US$'000

US$'000

Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 33,163 34,035 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 61 — Trade receivables 103,535 102,789 Other receivables 936 1,257 Contract assets 7,748 688 Due from related parties 3,905 607 Inventories 151,515 126,814 Prepayments 3,118 3,195 Assets classified as held for sale 782 747 Other current assets 4,336 1,529 309,099 271,661 Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 4,161 3,069 Property, plant and equipment 53,683 52,227 Right of use assets 2,879 2,420 Investment properties 536 504 Intangible assets 65 110 Investments in associates 875 807 Deferred tax assets 6,169 6,684 Other non-current assets 4,228 2,378 72,596 68,199 Total assets 381,695 339,860





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of

December 31, 2025

(Audited) As of

December 31, 2024

(Audited) US$'000 US$'000 Liabilities Current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 41,828 24,098 Trade and other payables 58,184 57,220 Due to related parties 9,590 9,715 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss — 21 Accruals 11,079 8,246 Current tax liabilities 644 1,624 Employee benefit liabilities 2,507 2,178 Financial lease liabilities 1,113 648 Other current liabilities 6,877 4,272 131,822 108,022 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 510 4,872 Employee benefit liabilities 6,524 5,908 Lease liabilities 1,473 1,425 Deferred tax liabilities 4,239 4,079 Other non-current liabilities 175 189 12,921 16,473 Total liabilities 144,743 124,495 Equity Issued capital 206 206 Additional paid-in capital 118,103 118,103 Treasury shares (38 ) (38 ) Retained earnings 65,087 61,417 Other components of equity (13,066 ) (24,730 ) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 170,292 154,958 Non-controlling interests 66,660 60,407 Total equity 236,952 215,365 Total liabilities and equity 381,695 339,860





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three months For the twelve months ended December 31, ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities $ (1,878 ) $ 21,449 $ (7,755 ) $ 24,300 Net cash used in investing activities (309 ) (1,165 ) (4,267 ) (3,373 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (281 ) (18,839 ) 9,069 (24,258 ) Effect of exchange rate 357 (1,813 ) 2,081 (604 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,111 ) (368 ) (872 ) (3,935 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 35,274 34,403 34,035 37,970 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 33,163 $ 34,035 $ 33,163 $ 34,035



