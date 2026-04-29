Duluth Holdings, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Duluth Holdings, Inc., (“Duluth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DLTH) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/duluth-holdings-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Duluth’s stock price plummeted $0.92 per share, or 29.39%, to close at $2.21 per share on December 16, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a December 16, 2025, announcement regarding the Company’s financial performance and a material downward revision of its future revenue expectations. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

The decline was further exacerbated by management's decision to significantly curb its outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year. Specifically, the Company "lowered its net sales guidance" to a range of "$555 million to $565 million." This adjustment represented a substantial retreat from the "previous guidance of $570 million to $595 million," signaling a lack of confidence in consumer demand or operational execution. The revelation that the Company’s anticipated top-line growth was eroding led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the heightened risk of underperformance and the potential for a sustained decline in profitability.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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