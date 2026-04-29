VirTra, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises VirTra, Inc., (“VirTra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VTSI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/virtra-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

VirTra’s stock price plummeted $0.43 per share, or 7.93%, to close at $4.99 per share on November 11, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a November 10, 2025, announcement regarding the Company’s third-quarter financial results, which revealed a significant divergence from market expectations. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of a net loss and a material shortfall in quarterly revenue.

The decline was further exacerbated by the Company's underperformance relative to analyst forecasts. Specifically, VirTra reported GAAP earnings per share of "-$0.03," which "missed the consensus estimate by $0.07." Furthermore, the Company's reported revenue of "$5.3 million" represented a substantial "missing [of] consensus by $1.69 million." The market reacted negatively to management's explanation for these results, as the Chief Executive Officer noted that the Company "continued to work through a slower federal funding cycle." The revelation that the "timing of federal awards and customer acceptances" had impaired "near-term revenue recognition" led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the heightened uncertainty surrounding the Company's government-dependent revenue streams.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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