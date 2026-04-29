UAB “Kvartalas“ Publishes Debt to Total Project Cost Ratio Ended 31 March 2026

UAB “Kvartalas“ (hereinafter – the Company) publishes debt to total project cost ratio ended 31 March 2026.

From the start of the project until 31 March 2026, EUR 74.9 million have been invested in the development of the business center "Sąvaržėlė". Total nominal value of issued bonds to finance the development reached EUR 50 million by 31 March 2026.

Loan to cost (LTC) ratio as of 31 March 2026 was 59.92%.

On behalf of the Company:

Marius Žemaitis

General Manager

Marius.zemaitis@lordslb.lt

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