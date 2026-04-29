Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Ventyx Biosciences, Inc., (“Ventyx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VTYX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/ventyx-biosciences-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Ventyx’s stock price plummeted $1.44 per share, or 15.35%, to close at $7.94 per share on December 2, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a December 2, 2025, announcement regarding a significant delay in the clinical timeline for the Company’s primary drug candidate. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of an "update to its ongoing Phase 2 study of VTX2735" in patients with recurrent pericarditis (RP).

The decline was further exacerbated by management's decision to push back the delivery of critical trial data. Specifically, the Chief Executive Officer revealed that the Company was "revising our guidance for topline data release" from the interim analysis, delaying the results until "Q1 2026." While the Company characterized this shift as an "opportunity to introduce dose-ranging studies" with a new "once-daily or QD formulation," the market reacted negatively to the immediate lack of transparency regarding the drug's efficacy. Furthermore, despite claims that expanding the study into "Canada, EU and the UK" would "accelerate Phase 3 timelines," the revelation that investors would have to wait several additional months for proof of concept led to an immediate loss of confidence. This downward pressure resulted in a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the heightened execution risk and the potential for further setbacks in the VTX2735 development program.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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