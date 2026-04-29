ControlUp Appoints Marketing and AI Visionary Tim Freestone as Board Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp , the pioneer of Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) which leverages agentic AI to allow digital workspaces to run themselves, today announced the appointment of technology marketing visionary Tim Freestone as an Advisor to the Board. Freestone brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate strategy and marketing leadership, with deep expertise in scaling high-growth technology organizations and driving go-to-market (GTM) excellence.

The appointment follows ControlUp’s recent milestone of surpassing $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) . This growth marks the company’s strategic evolution from a category leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) to a pioneer in AEM, leveraging agentic AI to redefine modern workspace management through fewer tools, fewer trouble tickets, and less human troubleshooting.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Tim over the past two decades. He is a bold and brilliant mind. His real-world experience building and optimizing global marketing and strategy functions through the use of AI at leading enterprise technology companies makes him an invaluable addition to our advisory bench,” said Jed Ayres, CEO of ControlUp. “As we lead the shift from DEX to AEM, Tim’s perspective will help sharpen our GTM strategy, strengthen our positioning, and accelerate our next phase of growth.”

“ControlUp is at a pivotal moment as it leads the IT shift from reactive to autonomous management,” said Freestone. “I am excited to work with Jed and the leadership team to help scale the impact of AEM and solidify ControlUp's position as the definitive market leader in this new groundbreaking category.”

Freestone currently serves as Chief Strategy Officer at Kiteworks , where he leads corporate strategy initiatives following his tenure as Chief Marketing Officer since joining the company in 2021. Across his career, he has built and scaled marketing organizations, modernized go-to-market execution, and elevated brand positioning for enterprise technology companies. Freestone is a frequent presenter at AI and Security industry conferences, where he is recognized for his innovative approach to how sales, marketing, and product teams can leverage AI to optimize the GTM strategy for SaaS solutions.

Prior to Kiteworks, Freestone was Vice President of Marketing at Contrast Security, where he built out the company’s global marketing organization and helped elevate its brand into a recognized leader in application security. Earlier, as Vice President of Corporate Marketing at Fortinet, he led a comprehensive rebranding effort and developed go-to-market operations for multiple solution portfolios encompassing more than 30 products. He also held leadership roles at NetApp, where he drove demand strategy and operational optimization across the Americas, and co-founded a marketing services agency delivering programs for technology companies of all sizes.

About ControlUp

ControlUp is defining the next chapter in modern workspace management with Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM). By unifying Digital Employee Experience (DEX) and IT operations with agentic AI, ControlUp moves organizations beyond the limitations of reactive troubleshooting toward a self-healing environment that operates more autonomously at scale. The platform integrates real-time signals with AI-driven decisioning and automated remediation to resolve issues before they impact employees, reduce operational complexity, and consolidate fragmented toolsets. Organizations advance to a state where IT works smarter, employees stay productive, and the digital workspace runs itself. Learn more at www.controlup.com.

Press Contact:

Sharda Veeramally

media@controlup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a586628-aed6-4b1b-b6b7-1ce771e99f0c