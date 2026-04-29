Usio Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Conference Call and Company Update on May 13, 2026

SAN ANTONIO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc., (Nasdaq:USIO), a leading provider of integrated, cloud-based electronic payment and embedded financial solutions, today announced plans to release its first quarter of fiscal 2026 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Usio’s management will host a conference call on May 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to review financial results and provide a business update, followed by a question-and-answer session.

To listen to the conference call, parties within the U.S. should call 1-844-883-3890. International callers should call 1-412-317-9246. All callers should request the Usio conference call. The conference call will also be available via a live webcast, accessible through the company’s website at https://www.usio.com/events/.

A replay of the conference will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion and will remain accessible through June 13, 2026. The replay may be accessed via the Company’s website or by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (International). The replay conference playback code is: 4785914.

To register as a financial professional in order to ask questions during the call, please email ir@usio.com no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Upcoming Conference Participation

Usio is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conferences. Where applicable, events will be webcast live and archived on Usio's investor relations website: https://www.usio.com/events/.

16th Annual LD Micro Invitational

May 17-19

Los Angeles, CA

Planet Microcap

June 17

Las Vegas, Nevada

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, integrated software vendors and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to clients through its unique payment facilitation platform as a service. The company, through its Usio Output Solutions division, offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the card issuing sector.

Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas.

Websites: www.usio.com and www.akimbocard.com.

Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook® and Twitter.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER



Except for the historical information contained herein, this release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, and strategies for the future, including statements regarding the Company’s operating and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule," and "expect," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risk relating to economic conditions, including effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the realization of anticipated benefits from the PostCredit acquisition; the Company’s ability to manage growth; the loss of key resellers; relationships with the Automated Clearing House network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers, and merchants; the security of the Company’s software, hardware, and information systems; volatility in the Company’s stock price; the need for additional financing; risks associated with new tax legislation; and compliance with complex federal, state, and local laws and regulations, as well as other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect, the Company’s businesses and financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s plans and projections. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements which speak as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact

Paul Manley

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

paul.manley@usio.com

612-834-1804