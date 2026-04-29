TCM Group A/S: Reporting of Manager’s transactions of shares in TCM Group A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Nr. 265/2026

Tvis, 29 April 2026

Reporting of Manager’s transactions of shares in TCM Group A/S

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, TCM Group A/S hereby notifies receipt of information, that CEO Torben Paulin has been awarded shares in TCM Group A/S for approx. DKK 1.6 mio. For the long-term remuneration plan for 2023-2025.

For additional information, please contact:

Torben Paulin, CEO TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

IR Contact – ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline and AUBO. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum and are sold through c. 220 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

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