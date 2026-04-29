Surge Protection Components Global Markets Report 2026: Components, Devices, and Circuit Breakers, Fuses and Thermistors Trends and Forecasts 2024-2030

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surge Protection Components - Global Markets by End-Users, Applications and Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Surge Protection Components intelligence products provide a complete quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global market for Surge Protection Components including TVS diodes, Polymer-based Components, thyristors, polymer-based components, and gas-tube arrestors. Products are analyzed by country, end-user markets, applications, packaging, power rating, sub-types, distribution channels, and competitors.
The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments. Each section contains quantitative market data including market by consumption value (US$ Millions), volume (Units Millions) and average selling price (US$/Unit).
Data tables and visualizations include breakdowns by country, end-user industry & applications, operating frequencies, packaging and connector types, and supplier sales & market share. Data is given for the years 2024-2030 by year with 2024 as the base year, 2025 as the estimate year, and 2030 as the forecast year.
Research Objectives
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of the total market opportunity by surge protection component product types, end-user industry, applications, packaging, power rating and more;
- To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and factors affecting demand.
Key Topics Covered:
Section One: Technology Overview
Industry Terminology
- What are transient voltage and overcurrent events?
- Why is protection necessary?
- Effects of Voltage Transients
- Standards: ANSI, Bellcore, IEC, IEEE, Milspec, NEC, UL
- Code Revisions
- Levels of protection
- Facility-wide/Multi-building setting protection
Product Definitions & Criteria
- Product Types and Sub-Types
- End-Users
- Applications
- Packaging Types
- Power Ratings
- Comparison of Product Types
Technological Changes Affecting Production & Demand
- Product Developments
- Materials & Manufacturing
- Design Changes in End-User Manufacturing
- Disruptive and Competitive Technologies
Section Two: Surge Protection Components Market Overview
General Market Analysis
- Major Market Trends
- Factors Affecting Demand
- Total Consumption for Surge Protection Components ($MM): 2024-2030
- Total Production for Surge Protection Components: 2024-2030
- Average Selling Price for Surge Protection Components ($/Unit): 2024-2030
Global Market Demand by Region
- Global Market for Surge Protection Components Shipments by Country ($MM, UnitsMM): 2024-2030
- Average Selling Price by Country ($/Unit): 2024-2030
Global Market by Distribution Channel
- Distribution Channel Breakdown for Surge Protection Components Shipments (%): 2024-2030
- Shifting Distribution Channels
Global Market Demand by End-User & Application
- Analysis by End-User Demand
- Global Market Breakdown by End-User Industry and Application ($MM, UnitsMM)
- Comparison of Market factors by Applications
- New Technology Developments
Competitive Analysis
- Major Global Competitors by Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2023-2024
- Analysis of Competitive Factors
- Technological Factors
Section Three: Diodes
Global Demand by Country: 2024-2030
- trends in consumption by region
- factors affecting demand
- policy shifts as a market factor
Global Demand for Diodes by End-user Industry and Application
- total demand for TVS diodes by end-user industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2024-2030
- total demand for TVS diodes by application ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2024-2030
- key market trends by industry
- growth levels
- key sectors
- consumption trends
- end-user criteria for product selection
- key producers by industry
Competitive Analysis
- Major Competitors by Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2023-2024
- Analysis of Competitive Factors
- Product Breakdown
- Brand Name Recognition
- Market Maturity and Barriers to Market Entry
- End-User Criteria for Product Selection
- Marketing Strategies
- Technological Factors
Global Demand for Diodes by Type
- global market value for TVS Diodes by type ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)
- overview of zener diodes and avalanche diodes
- forecasts & trends in product type
- impact of technology changes in diodes demand
Global Demand for Diodes by Packaging
- global market value for TVS Diodes by packaging ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)
- packaging types: surface-mount, leaded, other
- forecasts & trends in packaging types
- impact of application demand on packaging types
Global Demand for Diodes by Distribution Channel
- global market value for TVS Diodes by distribution channel ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)
- overview of distribution channels and getting to market
- channel mark-up and pricing
- impact of private labeling on consumption
Market Forecasts & Trends Analysis
- 5-year forecast analysis by country and end-user industry
- changes in supply chain and distribution over the forecast period
- factors affecting overall demand
- pricing shifts over the forecast period
- high-growth markets
Section Four: GTAs (Gas Tubes Arrestors)
Global Demand by Country: 2024-2030
- trends in consumption by region
- factors affecting demand
- policy shifts as a market factor
Global Demand for GTAs by End-user Industry and Application
- total demand for GTAs by end-user industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2024-2030
- total demand for GTAs by application ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2024-2030
- key market trends by industry
- growth levels
- key sectors
- consumption trends
- end-user criteria for product selection
- key producers by industry
Competitive Analysis
- Major Competitors by Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2023-2024
- Analysis of Competitive Factors
- Product Breakdown
- Brand Name Recognition
- Market Maturity and Barriers to Market Entry
- End-User Criteria for Product Selection
- Marketing Strategies
- Technological Factors
Global Demand for GTAs by Type
- global market value for GTAs by type ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)
- overview of bipolar, tripolar types
- forecasts & trends in product type
- impact of technology changes in thyristors demand
Global Demand for GTAs by Packaging
- global market value for GTAs by packaging ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)
- packaging types: surface-mount, leaded, other
- forecasts & trends in packaging types
- impact of application demand on packaging types
Global Demand for GTAs by Distribution Channel
- global market value for GTAs by distribution channel ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)
- overview of distribution channels and getting to market
- channel mark-up and pricing
- impact of private labeling on consumption
Market Forecasts & Trends Analysis
- 5-year forecast analysis by country and end-user industry
- changes in supply chain and distribution over the forecast period
- factors affecting overall demand
- pricing shifts over the forecast period
- high-growth markets
Section Five: Thyristors
Global Demand by Country: 2024-2030
- trends in consumption by region
- factors affecting demand
- policy shifts as a market factor
Global Demand for Thyristors by End-user Industry and Application
- total demand for Thyristors by end-user industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2024-2030
- total demand for Thyristors by application ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2024-2030
- key market trends by industry
- growth levels
- key sectors
- consumption trends
- end-user criteria for product selection
- key producers by industry
Competitive Analysis
- Major Competitors by Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2023-2024
- Analysis of Competitive Factors
- Product Breakdown
- Brand Name Recognition
- Market Maturity and Barriers to Market Entry
- End-User Criteria for Product Selection
- Marketing Strategies
- Technological Factors
Global Demand for Thyristors by Type
- global market value for Thyristors by type ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)
- overview of unidirectional, birectional types
- forecasts & trends in product type
- impact of technology changes in thyristors demand
Global Demand for Thyristors by Packaging
- global market value for Thyristors by packaging ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)
- packaging types: surface-mount, leaded, chip, other
- forecasts & trends in packaging types
- impact of application demand on packaging types
Global Demand for Thyristors by Distribution Channel
- global market value for Thyristors by distribution channel ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)
- overview of distribution channels and getting to market
- channel mark-up and pricing
- impact of private labeling on consumption
Market Forecasts & Trends Analysis
- 5-year forecast analysis by country and end-user industry
- changes in supply chain and distribution over the forecast period
- factors affecting overall demand
- pricing shifts over the forecast period
- high-growth markets
Section Six: Varistors
Global Demand by Country: 2024-2030
- trends in consumption by region
- factors affecting demand
- policy shifts as a market factor
Global Demand for Varistors by End-user Industry and Application
- total demand for Varistors by end-user industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2024-2030
- total demand for Varistors by application ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2024-2030
- key market trends by industry
- growth levels
- key sectors
- consumption trends
- end-user criteria for product selection
- key producers by industry
Competitive Analysis
- Major Competitors by Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2023-2024
- Analysis of Competitive Factors
- Product Breakdown
- Brand Name Recognition
- Market Maturity and Barriers to Market Entry
- End-User Criteria for Product Selection
- Marketing Strategies
- Technological Factors
Global Demand for Varistors by Type
- global market value for Varistors by type ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)
- overview of unidirectional, birectional types
- forecasts & trends in product type
- impact of technology changes in Varistors demand
Global Demand for Varistors by Packaging
- global market value for Varistors by packaging ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)
- packaging types: surface-mount, leaded, chip, other
- forecasts & trends in packaging types
- impact of application demand on packaging types
Global Demand for Varistors by Distribution Channel
- global market value for Varistors by distribution channel ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)
- overview of distribution channels and getting to market
- channel mark-up and pricing
- impact of private labeling on consumption
Market Forecasts & Trends Analysis
- 5-year forecast analysis by country and end-user industry
- changes in supply chain and distribution over the forecast period
- factors affecting overall demand
- pricing shifts over the forecast period
- high-growth markets
Section Seven: Polymer-Based Components
Global Demand by Country: 2024-2030
- trends in consumption by region
- factors affecting demand
- policy shifts as a market factor
Global Demand for Polymer-Based Components by End-user Industry and Application
- total demand for Polymer-based components by end-user industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2024-2030
- total demand for Polymer-based components by application ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2024-2030
- key market trends by industry
- growth levels
- key sectors
- consumption trends
- end-user criteria for product selection
- key producers by industry
Competitive Analysis
- Major Competitors by Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2023-2024
- Analysis of Competitive Factors
- Product Breakdown
- Brand Name Recognition
- Market Maturity and Barriers to Market Entry
- End-User Criteria for Product Selection
- Marketing Strategies
- Technological Factors
Global Demand for Polymer-Based Components by Type
- global market value for Polymer-based components by type ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)
- overview of resettable devices
- forecasts & trends in product type
- impact of technology changes in Polymer-based Components demand
Global Demand for Polymer-Based Components by Packaging
- global market value for Polymer-based components by packaging ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)
- packaging types: surface-mount, leaded, chip, other
- forecasts & trends in packaging types
- impact of application demand on packaging types
Global Demand for Polymer-Based Components by Distribution Channel
- global market value for Polymer-based components by distribution channel ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)
- overview of distribution channels and getting to market
- channel mark-up and pricing
- impact of private labeling on consumption
Market Forecasts & Trends Analysis
- 5-year forecast analysis by country and end-user industry
- changes in supply chain and distribution over the forecast period
- factors affecting overall demand
- pricing shifts over the forecast period
- high-growth markets
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/paz4ir
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