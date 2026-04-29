Surge Protection Components Global Markets Report 2026: Components, Devices, and Circuit Breakers, Fuses and Thermistors Trends and Forecasts 2024-2030

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surge Protection Components - Global Markets by End-Users, Applications and Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Surge Protection Components intelligence products provide a complete quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global market for Surge Protection Components including TVS diodes, Polymer-based Components, thyristors, polymer-based components, and gas-tube arrestors. Products are analyzed by country, end-user markets, applications, packaging, power rating, sub-types, distribution channels, and competitors.



The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments. Each section contains quantitative market data including market by consumption value (US$ Millions), volume (Units Millions) and average selling price (US$/Unit).

Data tables and visualizations include breakdowns by country, end-user industry & applications, operating frequencies, packaging and connector types, and supplier sales & market share. Data is given for the years 2024-2030 by year with 2024 as the base year, 2025 as the estimate year, and 2030 as the forecast year.



Research Objectives

To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

To determine the size of the total market opportunity by surge protection component product types, end-user industry, applications, packaging, power rating and more;

To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and

To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and factors affecting demand.

Key Topics Covered:



Section One: Technology Overview



Industry Terminology

What are transient voltage and overcurrent events?

Why is protection necessary?

Effects of Voltage Transients

Standards: ANSI, Bellcore, IEC, IEEE, Milspec, NEC, UL

Code Revisions

Levels of protection

Facility-wide/Multi-building setting protection

Product Definitions & Criteria

Product Types and Sub-Types

End-Users

Applications

Packaging Types

Power Ratings

Comparison of Product Types

Technological Changes Affecting Production & Demand

Product Developments

Materials & Manufacturing

Design Changes in End-User Manufacturing

Disruptive and Competitive Technologies

Section Two: Surge Protection Components Market Overview



General Market Analysis

Major Market Trends

Factors Affecting Demand

Total Consumption for Surge Protection Components ($MM): 2024-2030

Total Production for Surge Protection Components: 2024-2030

Average Selling Price for Surge Protection Components ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Global Market Demand by Region

Global Market for Surge Protection Components Shipments by Country ($MM, UnitsMM): 2024-2030

Average Selling Price by Country ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Global Market by Distribution Channel

Distribution Channel Breakdown for Surge Protection Components Shipments (%): 2024-2030

Shifting Distribution Channels

Global Market Demand by End-User & Application

Analysis by End-User Demand

Global Market Breakdown by End-User Industry and Application ($MM, UnitsMM)

Comparison of Market factors by Applications

New Technology Developments

Competitive Analysis

Major Global Competitors by Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2023-2024

Analysis of Competitive Factors

Technological Factors

Section Three: Diodes



Global Demand by Country: 2024-2030

trends in consumption by region

factors affecting demand

policy shifts as a market factor

Global Demand for Diodes by End-user Industry and Application

total demand for TVS diodes by end-user industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2024-2030

total demand for TVS diodes by application ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2024-2030

key market trends by industry

growth levels

key sectors

consumption trends

end-user criteria for product selection

key producers by industry

Competitive Analysis

Major Competitors by Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2023-2024

Analysis of Competitive Factors Product Breakdown Brand Name Recognition Market Maturity and Barriers to Market Entry End-User Criteria for Product Selection Marketing Strategies

Technological Factors

Global Demand for Diodes by Type

global market value for TVS Diodes by type ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)

overview of zener diodes and avalanche diodes

forecasts & trends in product type

impact of technology changes in diodes demand

Global Demand for Diodes by Packaging

global market value for TVS Diodes by packaging ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)

packaging types: surface-mount, leaded, other

forecasts & trends in packaging types

impact of application demand on packaging types

Global Demand for Diodes by Distribution Channel

global market value for TVS Diodes by distribution channel ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)

overview of distribution channels and getting to market

channel mark-up and pricing

impact of private labeling on consumption

Market Forecasts & Trends Analysis

5-year forecast analysis by country and end-user industry

changes in supply chain and distribution over the forecast period

factors affecting overall demand

pricing shifts over the forecast period

high-growth markets

Section Four: GTAs (Gas Tubes Arrestors)



Global Demand by Country: 2024-2030

trends in consumption by region

factors affecting demand

policy shifts as a market factor

Global Demand for GTAs by End-user Industry and Application

total demand for GTAs by end-user industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2024-2030

total demand for GTAs by application ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2024-2030

key market trends by industry

growth levels

key sectors

consumption trends

end-user criteria for product selection

key producers by industry

Competitive Analysis

Major Competitors by Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2023-2024

Analysis of Competitive Factors Product Breakdown Brand Name Recognition Market Maturity and Barriers to Market Entry End-User Criteria for Product Selection Marketing Strategies

Technological Factors

Global Demand for GTAs by Type

global market value for GTAs by type ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)

overview of bipolar, tripolar types

forecasts & trends in product type

impact of technology changes in thyristors demand

Global Demand for GTAs by Packaging

global market value for GTAs by packaging ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)

packaging types: surface-mount, leaded, other

forecasts & trends in packaging types

impact of application demand on packaging types

Global Demand for GTAs by Distribution Channel

global market value for GTAs by distribution channel ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)

overview of distribution channels and getting to market

channel mark-up and pricing

impact of private labeling on consumption

Market Forecasts & Trends Analysis

5-year forecast analysis by country and end-user industry

changes in supply chain and distribution over the forecast period

factors affecting overall demand

pricing shifts over the forecast period

high-growth markets

Section Five: Thyristors



Global Demand by Country: 2024-2030

trends in consumption by region

factors affecting demand

policy shifts as a market factor

Global Demand for Thyristors by End-user Industry and Application

total demand for Thyristors by end-user industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2024-2030

total demand for Thyristors by application ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2024-2030

key market trends by industry

growth levels

key sectors

consumption trends

end-user criteria for product selection

key producers by industry

Competitive Analysis

Major Competitors by Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2023-2024

Analysis of Competitive Factors Product Breakdown Brand Name Recognition Market Maturity and Barriers to Market Entry End-User Criteria for Product Selection Marketing Strategies

Technological Factors

Global Demand for Thyristors by Type

global market value for Thyristors by type ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)

overview of unidirectional, birectional types

forecasts & trends in product type

impact of technology changes in thyristors demand

Global Demand for Thyristors by Packaging

global market value for Thyristors by packaging ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)

packaging types: surface-mount, leaded, chip, other

forecasts & trends in packaging types

impact of application demand on packaging types

Global Demand for Thyristors by Distribution Channel

global market value for Thyristors by distribution channel ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)

overview of distribution channels and getting to market

channel mark-up and pricing

impact of private labeling on consumption

Market Forecasts & Trends Analysis

5-year forecast analysis by country and end-user industry

changes in supply chain and distribution over the forecast period

factors affecting overall demand

pricing shifts over the forecast period

high-growth markets

Section Six: Varistors



Global Demand by Country: 2024-2030

trends in consumption by region

factors affecting demand

policy shifts as a market factor

Global Demand for Varistors by End-user Industry and Application

total demand for Varistors by end-user industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2024-2030

total demand for Varistors by application ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2024-2030

key market trends by industry

growth levels

key sectors

consumption trends

end-user criteria for product selection

key producers by industry

Competitive Analysis

Major Competitors by Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2023-2024

Analysis of Competitive Factors Product Breakdown Brand Name Recognition Market Maturity and Barriers to Market Entry End-User Criteria for Product Selection Marketing Strategies

Technological Factors

Global Demand for Varistors by Type

global market value for Varistors by type ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)

overview of unidirectional, birectional types

forecasts & trends in product type

impact of technology changes in Varistors demand

Global Demand for Varistors by Packaging

global market value for Varistors by packaging ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)

packaging types: surface-mount, leaded, chip, other

forecasts & trends in packaging types

impact of application demand on packaging types

Global Demand for Varistors by Distribution Channel

global market value for Varistors by distribution channel ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)

overview of distribution channels and getting to market

channel mark-up and pricing

impact of private labeling on consumption

Market Forecasts & Trends Analysis

5-year forecast analysis by country and end-user industry

changes in supply chain and distribution over the forecast period

factors affecting overall demand

pricing shifts over the forecast period

high-growth markets

Section Seven: Polymer-Based Components



Global Demand by Country: 2024-2030

trends in consumption by region

factors affecting demand

policy shifts as a market factor

Global Demand for Polymer-Based Components by End-user Industry and Application

total demand for Polymer-based components by end-user industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2024-2030

total demand for Polymer-based components by application ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2024-2030

key market trends by industry

growth levels

key sectors

consumption trends

end-user criteria for product selection

key producers by industry

Competitive Analysis

Major Competitors by Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2023-2024

Analysis of Competitive Factors Product Breakdown Brand Name Recognition Market Maturity and Barriers to Market Entry End-User Criteria for Product Selection Marketing Strategies

Technological Factors

Global Demand for Polymer-Based Components by Type

global market value for Polymer-based components by type ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)

overview of resettable devices

forecasts & trends in product type

impact of technology changes in Polymer-based Components demand

Global Demand for Polymer-Based Components by Packaging

global market value for Polymer-based components by packaging ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)

packaging types: surface-mount, leaded, chip, other

forecasts & trends in packaging types

impact of application demand on packaging types

Global Demand for Polymer-Based Components by Distribution Channel

global market value for Polymer-based components by distribution channel ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP)

overview of distribution channels and getting to market

channel mark-up and pricing

impact of private labeling on consumption

Market Forecasts & Trends Analysis

5-year forecast analysis by country and end-user industry

changes in supply chain and distribution over the forecast period

factors affecting overall demand

pricing shifts over the forecast period

high-growth markets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/paz4ir

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