Rapid7, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD). The investigation focuses on Rapid7’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Rapid7 securities?

If you purchased Rapid7 securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On February 10, 2026, Rapid7 reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other things, the Company disclosed annualized recurring revenue (“ARR”) of $840 million, which was flat year-over-year, and total revenue of $217 million for the quarter, an increase of only 1% year-over-year.

In addition, Rapid7 issued 2026 guidance that reflected declining revenue expectations, including first quarter 2026 revenue guidance of $207 million to $209 million and full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $835 million to $843 million. The Company also expected first quarter 2026 ARR of approximately $830 million, down 1% year-over-year, and did not provide full-year ARR guidance.

Following this disclosure, Rapid7’s stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Rapid7 complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Rapid7 stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com