KANZHUN LIMITED Releases 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

BEIJING, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today published its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report (the “report”), showcasing the Company’s continued progress in integrating sustainability across its platform operations and creating shared value for job seekers, enterprise users, employees, and society at large.

The report highlights the Company’s meaningful achievements and deepened commitments across six ESG pillars: enhancing the value of products and services, growing with employees, advancing green and low-carbon development, building a sustainable supply chain, delivering community care, and standardizing corporate governance. The Company continues to underscore its dedication to building a healthier and more equitable recruitment ecosystem.

To access the full report, please visit the Sustainability section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

For more information, please visit https://ir.zhipin.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

KANZHUN LIMITED

Investor Relations

Email: ir@kanzhun.com

PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com