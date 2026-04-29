Civinity to present its audited annual financial results for 2025

Civinity, a group providing building maintenance services and developing engineering and technology solutions, will present its results for the previous financial year.

On 5 May 2026 at 10:00, Tomas Staškūnas, Chief Executive Officer of Civinity Group, will present the Group’s consolidated audited financial results for 2025 during a webinar for investors.

The presentation will be held in English.

Investors are kindly invited to register for the webinar using the following link:

https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_p4W6_X9xT2C_2Gz-mS1P9A

About Civinity

Civinity is a group that brings together building maintenance service providers and developers of engineering and technology solutions across the Baltic States and the United Kingdom. The group comprises around 40 companies and employs more than 1,500 people.

Tomas Staškūnas, Chief Executive Officer, Civinity Group

Phone: Tel. +370 687 10 426

Email: tomas.staskunas@civinity.com





Person responsible for the release of information

Darius Alutis

Phone: +370 613 06 099

E–mail: darius.alutis@civinity.com