Singapore Construction Industry Report 2026: Output to Grow by 4.5% This Year, Driven by Export Activities and Investments in Datacentre Buildings and Manufacturing - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (Q1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Singapore is estimated to grow by 4.5% in real terms in 2026, supported by increased export activities, along with investments in datacentre buildings, and the manufacturing sector, in line with rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Singapore's benchmark non-oil domestic exports grew by 8.6% year-on-year (YoY) in real terms in 2025. This growth follows a 0.2% YoY increase in 2024, primarily driven by electronics (12.7% YoY increase) and sectors like pharmaceuticals and specialized machinery.

Moreover, investments in transport and energy sectors, and an improvement in manufacturing activities will also provide a boost to the industry's output this year. Growth will also be supported by an increase in construction contracts awarded and progress payments issued. According to the Department of Statistics (DOS), the total value of progress payments issued rose by 13.2% YoY in 2025, whereas the total value of construction contracts issued grew by 8.6% YoY in 2025.



The industry's growth in 2025 will also be supported by investments announced in the financial year (FY) 2026-27 (April 2026 to March 2027) Budget, announced in February 2026. The budget includes an expenditure of SGD137.3 billion ($103.9 billion), marking a 10.3% increase from FY2024-25. The latest budget prioritizes infrastructure, social development, and economic resilience. It allocates SGD34.1 billion ($25.8 billion) for development projects and SGD103.3 billion ($78.2 billion) for operations. In January 2026, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) had projected that Singapore's total construction demand will average SGD39 billion ($29.5 billion) to SGD46 billion ($34.8 billion) per year from 2027 to 2030.



The construction industry is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 4% between 2027 to 2030, supported by investments in transport and energy projects, coupled with the government's target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The Prime Minister Lawrence Wong reported in early February 2026, through the 2026 budget, that Singapore has already reached the country's 2030 solar deployment target of two Gigawatt-peak (GWp) of solar power, ahead of schedule, and increased the solar deployment target to three GWp by 2030.

In July 2025, Singapore's Long-Term Plan Review (LTPR), led by the Urban Redevelopment Authority, set out a 50-year framework for sustainable growth, focusing on land use, transport, and economic priorities. A major part of the plan is rail expansion, with the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) network set to grow from 250km to 360km by the 2030s.

Growth during the forecast period will be driven by the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) Master Plan 2040. Under the plan, the government plans to invest an estimated amount of SGD34.4 billion ($26 billion) to construct railway stations, transit priority corridors (TPCs), and 700km of cycling paths by 2030, with ambitions to expand to 1,000km by 2040

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Singapore, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



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