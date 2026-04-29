Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund Releases its 2025 Fiscal Year End Audited Financial Statements to Unitholders and Stakeholders

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund has released its 2025 Financial Statements to unitholders and stakeholders. The Financial Statements were audited by KPMG. Some of the highlights are summarized below:

2025 was Westboro’s 21st consecutive year of strong risk-adjusted returns, generating a compounded net yield of 9.4% to our investors (10.3% in 2024). As at fiscal year ended Dec. 31st, 2025, our loan portfolio totaled $525.3 million (compared to $492.9 million as at Dec. 31st, 2024, an increase 6.6%) across 1,133 mortgages (1,095 mortgages last year).

We had another record year with total revenue of $59.1 million (a 7.3% increase) and net income of $49.4 million (an 11% increase). Our combined Investor Equity grew to $394.0 million from $361.7 million last year, an 8.9% increase. The Westboro mortgage fund is open for new investment as we continue to grow our share of the private residential mortgage market.

“We had yet another very successful year in 2025, ending the year with all-time highs in both mortgage assets and investor capital. A special thank you to our valued investors and mortgage broker partners. Our Fund’s success is made possible by the dedication and hard work of our exceptional staff we are excited for yet another successful year in 2026,” said Derek Serra, President of Westboro Management Ltd.

About Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund

Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund manages a diversified portfolio of residential mortgages, primarily in first position, across Ontario. The Fund’s stated objective is to provide investors with a consistent and stable risk-adjusted return as part of their investment portfolio.

https://westboromic.com/fund-performance/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, among others, our objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, our performance, our mortgage portfolio, and our distributions, as well as statements with respect to management’s beliefs, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance, or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by using forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intent”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plans” or “continue” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on our estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in our Offering Memorandum under “Risk Factors” (a copy of which can be obtained at https://westboromic.com/fund-performance/).

Those risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with public health crisis; liquidity; dependence on the Fund manager and the mortgage broker; potential conflicts of interest; no guaranteed return; credit risk; interest rate risk; environmental matters associated with our business; availability of investments; borrowing; limited sources of borrowing; risks related to the renewal of mortgages comprising our investment portfolio; risks related to the composition of our investment portfolio; reliance on borrowers; litigation risks; ability to manage growth; change in legislation; cyber risk; and qualification as a mortgage investment fund. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results and performance will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.