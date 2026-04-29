Alphea Unveils AI-Native Layer 1 Execution Network at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026





[Dee Lee, Chief Publishing Officer and Head of Alphea’s UAE Office, presents and introduces the company and its vision]

HONG KONG, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphea, a new Layer 1 blockchain project focused on AI infrastructure, today unveiled its decentralized execution environment purpose-built for autonomous AI agents. The platform made its public debut at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026, where the team presented its architecture for an AI-native operating layer that handles execution, persistent memory, and verifiable compute as native primitives rather than application-level add-ons.

The presentation was led by Dee Lee, Chief Publishing Officer and Head of Alphea’s UAE Office, who introduced Alphea’s vision and outlined how the platform aims to redefine the infrastructure layer for AI. Lee emphasized the shift from AI as a tool to AI as an independent operator, highlighting the need for an environment where AI systems can execute and manage services autonomously.

Alphea's launch targets what the company describes as a fundamental gap in today's AI infrastructure. While AI models have become highly capable at generating outputs, the systems they depend on to actually operate, cloud compute, storage, billing, and coordination, remain designed around human users and centralized control. As autonomous agents move from generating outputs to executing tasks independently, Alphea argues that existing infrastructure cannot support the continuous, stateful, machine-to-machine operation these systems require.

"Today's AI can generate almost anything, but it still needs a human in the loop to deploy it, run it, and keep it running," said Henry Park, Founder and CEO of Alphea. "We're building the layer where AI doesn't just produce work, it lives and operates. That means execution, memory, and economics all have to be rethought from the ground up."

A Runtime Environment for Autonomous Agents

At the core of Alphea's architecture is a concept the team calls Delta, a packaging format that transforms AI-generated outputs into self-contained executable units. Rather than requiring manual deployment, permissioning, and resource allocation, Delta packages arrive at the network with all the context needed for autonomous execution.

Storage on Alphea operates dynamically, with active data held close to execution and less-used data migrated to more durable tiers. Every workload is accompanied by a proof of execution that verifies not only that a task was performed, but how it was performed and what resources it consumed. This allows the network to validate decentralized execution without relying on a single point of trust.

The platform's economic model ties token activity directly to resource usage. Agents running computations, storing data, or consuming bandwidth pay in direct proportion to the infrastructure they consume, giving Alphea the profile of an operational infrastructure market rather than a speculative token economy.

Team Background

Alphea is led by a team with prior experience operating large-scale consumer platforms. Henry Park previously served as CEO of Gala Lab, where he oversaw games operated across dozens of international markets. David Bae leads partnerships and capital strategy. Kevin Oh focuses on long-term sustainability and capital structure. Technology and product are led by James Lee and Dee Lee, who bring combined experience across traditional gaming, live operations, and Web3 infrastructure.

"The problems we're solving at Alphea are operational, not theoretical," said David Bae, Head of Strategy and Partnerships at Alphea. "Our team has spent years running real systems at global scale. That operational discipline is what this new category of AI infrastructure actually needs."

Availability and Next Steps

Alphea's debut at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 marks the project's first public milestone. The company plans to release additional technical documentation and roadmap details in the coming months. Developers and partners interested in early collaboration can register through the company's website.

About Alphea

Alphea is a Layer 1 blockchain project developing a decentralized operating environment for autonomous AI agents. The platform combines native execution, dynamic storage, proof of execution, and usage-based economics into a single infrastructure layer designed to support continuous, machine-to-machine operation at scale. For more information, visit https://www.alphea.ai .

Media Contact:

Name: Albert Choi

Email: albertchoi@alphea.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Alphea. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd68ba99-59d5-4dc5-bef0-0fb516510ba3