Chocolate Returns to the Top as America’s Favorite Flavor, According to IDFA’s National Ice Cream Trends Survey

Washington, D.C., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chocolate has reclaimed its place as America’s favorite ice cream flavor, according to the International Dairy Foods Association’s (IDFA) biannual National Ice Cream & Frozen Novelty Trends Survey. After vanilla took the top spot in 2024, this year’s results show chocolate back at No. 1, with butter pecan also rising ahead of vanilla among U.S. consumers.

Conducted in partnership with Morning Consult, the survey captures the preferences of more than 2,200 U.S. adults nationwide, offering a comprehensive look at how Americans enjoy ice cream and frozen novelties—from flavors and toppings to formats and traditions.

IDFA’s biannual National Ice Cream & Frozen Novelty Trends Survey provides a clear snapshot of how Americans’ tastes are evolving. This year’s results highlight a blend of nostalgia and indulgence, with classic flavors holding strong alongside richer, more decadent favorites gaining ground.

Top 5 flavors among the general American public:

Chocolate Butter Pecan Vanilla Cookies and Cream/Oreo Caramel/Salted Caramel

How does this lineup compare to previous years? You can find results from the 2024, 2022 and 2019 surveys on IDFA’s website.

“Americans’ love for ice cream is as strong as ever,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association. “From timeless favorites like chocolate and butter pecan to newer indulgent options, ice cream continues to bring people together and create moments of joy across the country. As we look ahead to National Ice Cream Month, it’s clear that this beloved treat remains a staple in American life.”

More results from the IDFA-Morning Consult survey:

What novelty are the most popular?

40% of Americans prefer ice cream cones while 24% reach for sandwiches and 14% for mini-cups.

What type of container do consumers prefer?

Across generation, waffle cones or regular bowls are preferred (GenZ: 32%; Millennials: 27%; GenX: 29%; Boomers: 32%). GenZers are divided between preferring bowls (17%) and waffle bowls (14%).

What type of toppings do consumers prefer?

Hot fudge is the top ice cream topping at 31%, beating out caramel sauce at 21% and chocolate sauce at 18%. Whipped cream is the second most popular topping at 27%.

When weighing ice cream options, what consideration is most important to consumers?

Flavor is the top driver of ice cream purchases, with seven-in-ten saying it’s very important, followed by price and the size of the cone or container.

What ice cream memory feels the most “American”?

Ice cream trucks in the neighborhood ranks as the most “American” ice cream memory. Followed by other community-centered occurrences like birthday party ice cream cake and trips to the local scoop shop.

IDFA also surveyed Capitol Hill staff on their ice cream preferences, revealing a very different top five—and a sense of humor about Washington:

Top 5 flavors among Capitol Hill staff:

Cookie Dough Cookies and Cream/Oreo Mint Chocolate Chip Coffee Peanut Butter/PB Cup

When asked which flavor best describes Congress, 46% of staff chose “Rocky Road: Anything but Smooth,” followed by “Cookies n’ Cream: Greater than the Sum of its Parts” and “Banana Split: Split Down the Middle.”

To see the full results, visit here.

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The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3 million jobs that generate $198 billion in wages and $779 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers, all on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable business practices. Together, they represent most of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. Delicious, safe and nutritious, dairy foods offer unparalleled health and consumer benefits to people of all ages.