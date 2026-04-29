Fiberglass Market to Exceed USD 24.05 Billion by 2035, Driven by Growth in Construction and Renewable Energy Sectors | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fiberglass Market size was valued at USD 13.78 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 24.05 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.74% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

The market for fiberglass is expanding due to increased demand from a number of industries, such as the construction, automotive, wind energy, and aerospace sectors. The growing renewable energy market, along with infrastructure development, is supporting market growth.





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The U.S. Fiberglass Market was valued at USD 2.58 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.74% from 2026-2035.

One of the most technologically advanced national fiberglass markets is the United States, where there is a high demand for corrosion-resistant industrial applications, such as water pipes and chemical storage tanks, automotive components, wind energy infrastructure, and insulation for residential and commercial buildings.

Rising Demand for Lightweight Composites in Renewable Energy to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Two of the most powerful structural trends in the global economy the energy transition and the push for sustainable, energy-efficient buildings both generate direct demand for fiberglass at meaningful scale. Wind energy is the cleaner of the two to trace: every GW of new wind capacity installed globally requires thousands of tonnes of high-modulus glass fiber reinforcement, and wind capacity additions are accelerating. The building efficiency angle is more diffuse but equally large in aggregate, billions of square meters of existing building stock in Europe, North America, and increasingly in Asia needs insulation upgrades to meet net-zero trajectories, and glass wool fiberglass is the dominant material for most of those applications.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Composites held approximately 66% of the fiberglass market by application in 2025, a share reflecting the extraordinary breadth of end-use sectors that depend on fiber-reinforced plastic materials. The Insulation segment is the second major application and is growing steadily as energy efficiency requirements in building codes around the world continue to tighten.

By End Use Industry

The construction sector maintained the biggest end-use application in 2025, serving as the consumer base in both the insulation and composites end use segments. Wind Energy is the fastest-growing end-use segment on a CAGR basis through 2035, directly tied to the global renewable energy build-out that is one of the most capital-intensive infrastructure programs in modern industrial history.

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Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the global fiberglass market with approximately 42% revenue share in 2025, anchored by China's position as both the world's largest fiberglass producer and one of its largest consumers.

North America held approximately 22% of the global fiberglass market in 2025, with the U.S. as the dominant national market. The U.S. fiberglass market benefits from a combination of strong wind energy development activity, stringent residential and commercial building energy codes, and the growth of EV manufacturing that is pulling additional composite material demand.

Key Players:

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway)

China Jushi Co., Ltd.

Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (China National Building Material Group)

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

AGY Holding Corp.

Knauf Insulation GmbH

Isover (Saint-Gobain)

3B The Fibreglass Company

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)

BGF Industries Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Chomarat Group

SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG

Sinoma Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Porcher Industries

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Recent Developments:

2026: Owens Corning announced completion of capacity expansion at its Gastonia, North Carolina glass fiber manufacturing facility, adding approximately 60,000 tonnes of annual glass fiber production capacity dedicated to wind blade and industrial composite applications, responding to growing domestic demand from wind turbine manufacturers operating under IRA-supported project pipelines.

2025: Saint-Gobain launched its new EcoVerde range of glass wool insulation products incorporating 80% recycled glass content and meeting European Construction Products Regulation requirements, positioning the range for specification in EU Renovation Wave-funded building retrofit programs across France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Product Performance & Material Property Metrics – helps you evaluate fiberglass quality through tensile strength, thermal resistance, durability, and improvements in insulation and lightweight performance.

– helps you evaluate fiberglass quality through tensile strength, thermal resistance, durability, and improvements in insulation and lightweight performance. Application Efficiency & Functional Performance Analysis – helps you understand demand across insulation and composite applications, along with enhancements in thermal efficiency and structural reinforcement.

– helps you understand demand across insulation and composite applications, along with enhancements in thermal efficiency and structural reinforcement. End-Use Industry Demand & Utilization Insights – helps you identify consumption patterns across construction, automotive, aerospace, and wind energy sectors, driven by performance and efficiency requirements.

– helps you identify consumption patterns across construction, automotive, aerospace, and wind energy sectors, driven by performance and efficiency requirements. Infrastructure & Renewable Energy Demand Drivers – helps you assess growth opportunities fueled by infrastructure development and increasing adoption in renewable energy applications such as wind energy.

– helps you assess growth opportunities fueled by infrastructure development and increasing adoption in renewable energy applications such as wind energy. Manufacturing Efficiency & Cost Optimization Metrics – helps you analyze production efficiency, energy utilization, output yield, and reduction in manufacturing costs and waste.

– helps you analyze production efficiency, energy utilization, output yield, and reduction in manufacturing costs and waste. Sustainability & Material Optimization Trends – helps you evaluate improvements in environmental impact, resource utilization, and adoption of energy-efficient production practices.

Read Other Related Reports:

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Composites Market

Low Profile Additives Market

Multi-Layer Cryogenic Insulation Market

Glass-reinforced Substrate Market

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