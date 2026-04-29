Green Hedge Realty Leads the Way in Cash Back & Realtor Representation Services

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As housing affordability continues to challenge buyers across Ontario, Green Hedge Realty is raising the bar for cash back and REALTOR® representation services by returning a meaningful portion of real estate commissions as cash back rebates directly to homebuyers.

The brokerage retains just 1% of any cooperating commission, with the remainder paid to buyer clients as a cash back rebate, often resulting in savings of 1.5% of the purchase price, or $15,000 per $1,000,000 spent, with no cap on the cash back amount and no minimum purchase price.

As a digital-first, tech-enabled brokerage, Green Hedge Realty is leveraging proptech to modernize traditional REALTOR® representation services and reduce unnecessary overhead. This focus on cost efficiency, supported by automation and streamlined operations, allows high cash back rebates to be paid to clients while maintaining the same level of service one would typically expect from a traditional brokerage.

With a strong emphasis on results, the brokerage combines practical experience with smart technology to give buyers a clear advantage in today’s changing market. Clients benefit from an end-to-end digital experience that keeps the process efficient and organized, while still working one-on-one with a designated REALTOR® who personally shows properties of interest, advises on strategy, and represents the buyer client in negotiations through to a successful closing.

Every transaction is handled with a customer-centric approach focused on simplicity, clarity, and real financial benefit. Cash back rebates are legal, agreed to in writing, and paid securely from the brokerage’s trust account following completion, giving buyers confidence in both the process and the outcome.

As more buyers look for ways to make their purchase dollars go further, Green Hedge Realty continues to lead with a model built on consumer empowerment and next-generation real estate, delivering measurable savings and a smarter path to homeownership.

Additional details on cash back realtor rebates can be found at

https://greenhedge.realestate/cashback/

Media Inquiries:

Arthur Kozlowski

Real Estate Broker of Record

Green Hedge Realty Inc., Brokerage

416-825-8756

press@greenhedge.realestate

Green Hedge Realty Inc. is a full-service real estate brokerage offering traditional MLS® REALTOR® representation services at reduced commission rates. The company is licensed in Ontario by the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) as a Brokerage and insured in accordance with the Trust in Real Estate Services Act, with memberships in the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB), the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) and the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).