Biostatistics for Non-Statisticians Practical Guide Webinar: Designed Specifically for Professionals with Little or No Statistical Background (LIVE & ON-DEMAND May 26th - May 28th, 2026)

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biostatistics for Non-Statisticians: A Practical Guide (May 26th - May 28th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Built for non-statisticians, designed specifically for professionals with little or no statistical background and helps you confidently work with statisticians and data teams.

The objective of this seminar is to provide every trainee with the information and skills that are mandatory to comprehend numerical concepts and answers as smears to scientific study and to positively convey the information to others.



Statistics is a valuable tool that is good and useful for making decisions in the medical research arena. When employed in a field where a p-value can determine the next steps in the development of a drug or procedure, it is authoritative that choice makers comprehend the philosophy and request of statistics.



Quite a few numerical software is now available to professionals. However, this software was industrialized for geometers and can often be unnerving to non-statisticians. How do you know if you are persistent in the right key, let unaided execution be the best test?



And it will profit specialists who must comprehend and work with study design and clarification of findings in a scientific or biotechnology setting.



Stress will be placed on the real numerical (a) concepts, (b) application, and (c) interpretation, and not on mathematical formulas or actual data analysis. A basic understanding of statistics is desired, but not necessary.



What Makes This Training Different?

Practical, Not Mathematical

No heavy formulas

No advanced math required

Focus on real-world application

By attending, you will be able to:

Understand key statistical concepts used in clinical trials

Interpret p-values, confidence intervals, and significance correctly

Identify appropriate statistical tests for different scenarios

Evaluate research findings and avoid misleading conclusions

Understand sample size, bias, and study design fundamentals

Communicate statistical results clearly within your organization

The training focuses on concepts, application, and interpretation - not complex formulas

Who Should Attend:

Physicians

Clinical Research Associates

Clinical Project Managers/Leaders

Sponsors

Regulatory Professionals who use statistical concepts/terminology in reporting

Medical Writers who need to interpret statistical reports

Clinical research organizations, hospitals, researchers in health and biotech fields.

Persons working in the medical or health sciences, pharmaceutical and or nutraceutical industries, clinical trials, clinical research, and clinical research organizations, physicians, medical students, graduate students in the biological sciences, researchers, and medical writers who need to interpret statistical reports.

Agenda



Day 1: Foundations of Statistics (Build Your Core Understanding)



Session 1: Why Statistics Matters

Do we really need statistical tests?

Sample vs. Population - understanding the difference

What statistics can and cannot do

Descriptive statistics & variability explained simply

Session 2: Interpreting Results with Confidence

Confidence intervals demystified

Understanding p-values (without confusion)

Effect sizes and why they matter

Clinical vs. meaningful significance

Session 3: Types of Data & Descriptive Analysis

Continuous, Ordinal, and Nominal data

Normal distribution and why it's critical

Graphical data representation

When and how to transform data

Session 4: Common Statistical Tests (Practical Overview)

Comparative statistical tests

Simple & multiple regression analysis

Non-parametric techniques

Live Q&A Session

Day 2: Advanced & Applied Statistical Methods



Session 1: Logistic Regression Made Simple

When and why to use logistic regression

Interpreting odds ratios clearly

Presenting and explaining results

Working with contingency tables

Session 2: Survival Analysis & Cox Regression

Key concepts and terminology

Kaplan-Meier curves & Log-Rank tests

Proportional hazards explained

Interpreting hazard ratios

Presenting survival analysis results

Session 3: Bayesian Thinking

A new way to interpret data

Bayesian vs traditional statistics

Applications in diagnostic testing

Use cases in genetics

Session 4: Systematic Reviews & Meta-Analysis

Why they are critical in research

Key terminology and concepts

Step-by-step systematic review process

Conducting a meta-analysis

Day 3: Clinical Research & Real-World Application



Session 1: Specialized Statistical Tests

Non-parametric methods

Equivalency testing

Non-inferiority testing

Session 2: Power & Sample Size (Make Your Study Valid)

Key theory and calculation steps

Determining appropriate sample size

Hands-on demo using G*Power software

Session 3: Reviewing Scientific Literature

How to critically review journal articles

Assessing quality and credibility

Identifying study limitations

Session 4: Developing a Statistical Analysis Plan (SAP)

Step-by-step SAP development

Aligning with regulatory expectations from FDA and MHRA

Key components of a robust SAP

Ready-to-use SAP template provided

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9xpova

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