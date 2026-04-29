2 Day FDA Inspections Readiness Webinar: What to Expect, How to Prepare & Avoid 483 Observations (LIVE EVENT & ON-DEMAND: May 13th - May 14th, 2026)

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FDA Inspections: What to Expect, How to Prepare & Avoid 483 Observations (May 13th - May 14th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course equips professionals with the knowledge to successfully prepare for, manage, and respond to FDA inspections, ensuring compliance and regulatory success. FDA inspections are a critical part of ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and are a key determinant of product approval and market access. During inspections, investigators evaluate your quality systems, documentation, data integrity, and overall compliance with cGMP requirements.

This seminar will provide an overview and in-depth snapshot of the entire process for preparing for and managing and FDA inspection and external regulatory inspections and for those companies who must establish proven and sustainable GXP Compliance Strategies and risk mitigation strategies when responding to a crisis.

Employees who will benefit include all levels of management and departmental representatives from key functional areas and those who desire a better understanding or a "refresh" overview of the FDA inspection process from preparing for the inspections, during the inspections and post-inspection responsibilities and follow up activities with FDA.



This training provides a practical, real-world approach to preparing for and managing FDA inspections - helping you avoid common mistakes and respond effectively during audits.



By attending this training, you will be able to:

Understand how FDA inspections are conducted and what inspectors look for

Prepare your facility, documentation, and team for inspections

Handle investigator questions and interactions confidently

Avoid common mistakes that lead to 483 observations

Respond effectively to inspection findings and implement CAPA

Why this training is important:

FDA inspections assess compliance with cGMP and regulatory standards

Inspection findings can result in 483 observations, warning letters, or delays

Many companies struggle with inspection readiness and response strategies

What you will be prepared for:

Pre-approval inspections

Routine GMP inspections

For-cause inspections

Handling FDA investigator questions

Who Should Attend:

Executive Management

Regulatory Affairs Management

Regulatory Affairs Specialist

Auditors

QC/QC Management

Compliance Officer

Compliance Specialist

Clinical Affairs

Quality Assurance Management

Marketing & Sales

Laboratory Operations

Distributors/Authorized Representatives

Legal Counsel

Engineering/Technical Services

Operations/Manufacturing

Consultants

Individuals who come in contact with regulatory inspectors

Auditors

Compliance/Regulatory affairs professionals

QA/QC professionals

Manufacturing managers, supervisors & personnel

Project Managers

Regulatory Affairs Management

Regulatory Affairs Specialist

Compliance Officer

Compliance Specialist

Clinical Affairs

Distributors

Legal Counsel

Course Format

Online, Live Virtual

Real Inspection Examples & Case Studies

Mock FDA Inspection Exercises

Practical Preparation Strategies

Interactive Q&A & Compliance Best Practices

10 hours of Continuing Education Certificate of Completion

Agenda



Day 1: FDA Inspection Readiness & Compliance Fundamentals ( 5hrs)



Session 1: Introduction & Regulatory Foundation

Introductions and participant background

Overview of FDA's inspectional authority and history

Why FDA inspections are conducted and statutory basis

Scope of FDA jurisdiction: what is covered vs. off-limits

Session 2: FDA Inspection Framework

FDA inspection program overview

Systems-based inspection approach

Key FDA reference documents (IOM and related guidance)

Enforcement categories and prohibited acts

Session 3: Inspection Readiness Strategy

Key factors for a successful FDA inspection

Building Quality System Readiness

Organizational readiness and inspection planning (SOPs)

Defining roles, responsibilities, and inspection response teams

Session 4: Documentation & Compliance Preparation

Ensuring required documentation is complete and inspection-ready

Information management during inspections

How to prepare your facility for an FDA inspection

Training employees for inspection readiness

Session 5: Managing the Inspection Process

Interacting with FDA investigators: Do's and Don'ts

Handling FDA interviews with employees and personnel

Managing real-time inspection scenarios

Session 6: Post-Inspection Activities & Compliance

What to do when the inspection ends

Exit interview best practices

Responding to Form 483 observations and warning letters

Documentation, remediation, and achieving closure

Legal implications of non-compliance

Day 2: Post-Inspection Compliance, FDA Interactions & Practical Application (5hrs)



Session 1: Compliance Recovery & Risk Management

Strategies to maintain or return to regulatory compliance

Minimizing operational downtime after inspection findings

Establishing a proactive risk management plan

Building an effective crisis management strategy

Session 2: Compliance Remediation & GxP Strategy

Understanding the compliance remediation lifecycle

Identifying issues, root cause analysis, and corrective actions

Preventive strategies to avoid recurrence

Strengthening your overall GxP compliance framework

Session 3: FDA Meetings & Regulatory Communication

Overview of PDUFA meetings and Sponsor-FDA interactions

How to request and prepare for FDA meetings

Pre-submission meeting guidance and expected timelines

Best practices for effective communication with FDA

Key tactics for successful regulatory engagement

Session 4: Managing Enforcement Actions

Understanding Untitled Letters vs. Warning Letters

Prioritizing follow-up on enforcement actions

Developing a structured Warning Letter close-out process

Ensuring timely and effective regulatory responses

Session 5: Trends, Insights & Industry Learnings

Review of recent FDA enforcement trends and observations

Key compliance risks and emerging regulatory focus areas

Lessons learned from past inspection outcomes

Session 6: Mock Inspections & Practical Application

Importance of mock inspections and audits

Role-playing FDA inspection scenarios

Preparing teams for real inspection environments

Conducting internal audits to assess readiness

Speakers:



Kelly Thomas



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bj22rh

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