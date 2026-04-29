2 Day FDA Inspections Readiness Webinar: What to Expect, How to Prepare & Avoid 483 Observations (LIVE EVENT & ON-DEMAND: May 13th - May 14th, 2026)

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FDA Inspections: What to Expect, How to Prepare & Avoid 483 Observations (May 13th - May 14th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course equips professionals with the knowledge to successfully prepare for, manage, and respond to FDA inspections, ensuring compliance and regulatory success. FDA inspections are a critical part of ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and are a key determinant of product approval and market access. During inspections, investigators evaluate your quality systems, documentation, data integrity, and overall compliance with cGMP requirements.
This seminar will provide an overview and in-depth snapshot of the entire process for preparing for and managing and FDA inspection and external regulatory inspections and for those companies who must establish proven and sustainable GXP Compliance Strategies and risk mitigation strategies when responding to a crisis.
Employees who will benefit include all levels of management and departmental representatives from key functional areas and those who desire a better understanding or a "refresh" overview of the FDA inspection process from preparing for the inspections, during the inspections and post-inspection responsibilities and follow up activities with FDA.
This training provides a practical, real-world approach to preparing for and managing FDA inspections - helping you avoid common mistakes and respond effectively during audits.
By attending this training, you will be able to:
- Understand how FDA inspections are conducted and what inspectors look for
- Prepare your facility, documentation, and team for inspections
- Handle investigator questions and interactions confidently
- Avoid common mistakes that lead to 483 observations
- Respond effectively to inspection findings and implement CAPA
Why this training is important:
- FDA inspections assess compliance with cGMP and regulatory standards
- Inspection findings can result in 483 observations, warning letters, or delays
- Many companies struggle with inspection readiness and response strategies
- What you will be prepared for:
- Pre-approval inspections
- Routine GMP inspections
- For-cause inspections
- Handling FDA investigator questions
Who Should Attend:
- Executive Management
- Regulatory Affairs Management
- Regulatory Affairs Specialist
- Auditors
- QC/QC Management
- Compliance Officer
- Compliance Specialist
- Clinical Affairs
- Quality Assurance Management
- Marketing & Sales
- Laboratory Operations
- Distributors/Authorized Representatives
- Legal Counsel
- Engineering/Technical Services
- Operations/Manufacturing
- Consultants
- Individuals who come in contact with regulatory inspectors
- Auditors
- Compliance/Regulatory affairs professionals
- QA/QC professionals
- Manufacturing managers, supervisors & personnel
- Project Managers
- Regulatory Affairs Management
- Regulatory Affairs Specialist
- Compliance Officer
- Compliance Specialist
- Clinical Affairs
- Distributors
- Legal Counsel
Course Format
- Online, Live Virtual
- Real Inspection Examples & Case Studies
- Mock FDA Inspection Exercises
- Practical Preparation Strategies
- Interactive Q&A & Compliance Best Practices
- 10 hours of Continuing Education Certificate of Completion
Agenda
Day 1: FDA Inspection Readiness & Compliance Fundamentals ( 5hrs)
Session 1: Introduction & Regulatory Foundation
- Introductions and participant background
- Overview of FDA's inspectional authority and history
- Why FDA inspections are conducted and statutory basis
- Scope of FDA jurisdiction: what is covered vs. off-limits
Session 2: FDA Inspection Framework
- FDA inspection program overview
- Systems-based inspection approach
- Key FDA reference documents (IOM and related guidance)
- Enforcement categories and prohibited acts
Session 3: Inspection Readiness Strategy
- Key factors for a successful FDA inspection
- Building Quality System Readiness
- Organizational readiness and inspection planning (SOPs)
- Defining roles, responsibilities, and inspection response teams
Session 4: Documentation & Compliance Preparation
- Ensuring required documentation is complete and inspection-ready
- Information management during inspections
- How to prepare your facility for an FDA inspection
- Training employees for inspection readiness
Session 5: Managing the Inspection Process
- Interacting with FDA investigators: Do's and Don'ts
- Handling FDA interviews with employees and personnel
- Managing real-time inspection scenarios
Session 6: Post-Inspection Activities & Compliance
- What to do when the inspection ends
- Exit interview best practices
- Responding to Form 483 observations and warning letters
- Documentation, remediation, and achieving closure
- Legal implications of non-compliance
Day 2: Post-Inspection Compliance, FDA Interactions & Practical Application (5hrs)
Session 1: Compliance Recovery & Risk Management
- Strategies to maintain or return to regulatory compliance
- Minimizing operational downtime after inspection findings
- Establishing a proactive risk management plan
- Building an effective crisis management strategy
Session 2: Compliance Remediation & GxP Strategy
- Understanding the compliance remediation lifecycle
- Identifying issues, root cause analysis, and corrective actions
- Preventive strategies to avoid recurrence
- Strengthening your overall GxP compliance framework
Session 3: FDA Meetings & Regulatory Communication
- Overview of PDUFA meetings and Sponsor-FDA interactions
- How to request and prepare for FDA meetings
- Pre-submission meeting guidance and expected timelines
- Best practices for effective communication with FDA
- Key tactics for successful regulatory engagement
Session 4: Managing Enforcement Actions
- Understanding Untitled Letters vs. Warning Letters
- Prioritizing follow-up on enforcement actions
- Developing a structured Warning Letter close-out process
- Ensuring timely and effective regulatory responses
Session 5: Trends, Insights & Industry Learnings
- Review of recent FDA enforcement trends and observations
- Key compliance risks and emerging regulatory focus areas
- Lessons learned from past inspection outcomes
Session 6: Mock Inspections & Practical Application
- Importance of mock inspections and audits
- Role-playing FDA inspection scenarios
- Preparing teams for real inspection environments
- Conducting internal audits to assess readiness
Speakers:
Kelly Thomas
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bj22rh
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