2 Day FDA Inspections Readiness Webinar: What to Expect, How to Prepare & Avoid 483 Observations (LIVE EVENT & ON-DEMAND: May 13th - May 14th, 2026)

The primary market opportunities lie in equipping professionals with practical skills for preparing, managing, and responding to FDA inspections. This training addresses common challenges and compliance strategies, preparing attendees for various inspection types and ensuring successful outcomes and market access.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FDA Inspections: What to Expect, How to Prepare & Avoid 483 Observations (May 13th - May 14th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course equips professionals with the knowledge to successfully prepare for, manage, and respond to FDA inspections, ensuring compliance and regulatory success. FDA inspections are a critical part of ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and are a key determinant of product approval and market access. During inspections, investigators evaluate your quality systems, documentation, data integrity, and overall compliance with cGMP requirements.

This seminar will provide an overview and in-depth snapshot of the entire process for preparing for and managing and FDA inspection and external regulatory inspections and for those companies who must establish proven and sustainable GXP Compliance Strategies and risk mitigation strategies when responding to a crisis.

Employees who will benefit include all levels of management and departmental representatives from key functional areas and those who desire a better understanding or a "refresh" overview of the FDA inspection process from preparing for the inspections, during the inspections and post-inspection responsibilities and follow up activities with FDA.

This training provides a practical, real-world approach to preparing for and managing FDA inspections - helping you avoid common mistakes and respond effectively during audits.

By attending this training, you will be able to:

  • Understand how FDA inspections are conducted and what inspectors look for
  • Prepare your facility, documentation, and team for inspections
  • Handle investigator questions and interactions confidently
  • Avoid common mistakes that lead to 483 observations
  • Respond effectively to inspection findings and implement CAPA

Why this training is important:

  • FDA inspections assess compliance with cGMP and regulatory standards
  • Inspection findings can result in 483 observations, warning letters, or delays
  • Many companies struggle with inspection readiness and response strategies
  • What you will be prepared for:
  • Pre-approval inspections
  • Routine GMP inspections
  • For-cause inspections
  • Handling FDA investigator questions

Who Should Attend:

  • Executive Management
  • Regulatory Affairs Management
  • Regulatory Affairs Specialist
  • Auditors
  • QC/QC Management
  • Compliance Officer
  • Compliance Specialist
  • Clinical Affairs
  • Quality Assurance Management
  • Marketing & Sales
  • Laboratory Operations
  • Distributors/Authorized Representatives
  • Legal Counsel
  • Engineering/Technical Services
  • Operations/Manufacturing
  • Consultants
  • Individuals who come in contact with regulatory inspectors
  • Auditors
  • Compliance/Regulatory affairs professionals
  • QA/QC professionals
  • Manufacturing managers, supervisors & personnel
  • Project Managers
  • Regulatory Affairs Management
  • Regulatory Affairs Specialist
  • Compliance Officer
  • Compliance Specialist
  • Clinical Affairs
  • Distributors
  • Legal Counsel

Course Format

  • Online, Live Virtual
  • Real Inspection Examples & Case Studies
  • Mock FDA Inspection Exercises
  • Practical Preparation Strategies
  • Interactive Q&A & Compliance Best Practices
  • 10 hours of Continuing Education Certificate of Completion

Agenda

Day 1: FDA Inspection Readiness & Compliance Fundamentals ( 5hrs)

Session 1: Introduction & Regulatory Foundation

  • Introductions and participant background
  • Overview of FDA's inspectional authority and history
  • Why FDA inspections are conducted and statutory basis
  • Scope of FDA jurisdiction: what is covered vs. off-limits

Session 2: FDA Inspection Framework

  • FDA inspection program overview
  • Systems-based inspection approach
  • Key FDA reference documents (IOM and related guidance)
  • Enforcement categories and prohibited acts

Session 3: Inspection Readiness Strategy

  • Key factors for a successful FDA inspection
  • Building Quality System Readiness
  • Organizational readiness and inspection planning (SOPs)
  • Defining roles, responsibilities, and inspection response teams

Session 4: Documentation & Compliance Preparation

  • Ensuring required documentation is complete and inspection-ready
  • Information management during inspections
  • How to prepare your facility for an FDA inspection
  • Training employees for inspection readiness

Session 5: Managing the Inspection Process

  • Interacting with FDA investigators: Do's and Don'ts
  • Handling FDA interviews with employees and personnel
  • Managing real-time inspection scenarios

Session 6: Post-Inspection Activities & Compliance

  • What to do when the inspection ends
  • Exit interview best practices
  • Responding to Form 483 observations and warning letters
  • Documentation, remediation, and achieving closure
  • Legal implications of non-compliance

Day 2: Post-Inspection Compliance, FDA Interactions & Practical Application (5hrs)

Session 1: Compliance Recovery & Risk Management

  • Strategies to maintain or return to regulatory compliance
  • Minimizing operational downtime after inspection findings
  • Establishing a proactive risk management plan
  • Building an effective crisis management strategy

Session 2: Compliance Remediation & GxP Strategy

  • Understanding the compliance remediation lifecycle
  • Identifying issues, root cause analysis, and corrective actions
  • Preventive strategies to avoid recurrence
  • Strengthening your overall GxP compliance framework

Session 3: FDA Meetings & Regulatory Communication

  • Overview of PDUFA meetings and Sponsor-FDA interactions
  • How to request and prepare for FDA meetings
  • Pre-submission meeting guidance and expected timelines
  • Best practices for effective communication with FDA
  • Key tactics for successful regulatory engagement

Session 4: Managing Enforcement Actions

  • Understanding Untitled Letters vs. Warning Letters
  • Prioritizing follow-up on enforcement actions
  • Developing a structured Warning Letter close-out process
  • Ensuring timely and effective regulatory responses

Session 5: Trends, Insights & Industry Learnings

  • Review of recent FDA enforcement trends and observations
  • Key compliance risks and emerging regulatory focus areas
  • Lessons learned from past inspection outcomes

Session 6: Mock Inspections & Practical Application

  • Importance of mock inspections and audits
  • Role-playing FDA inspection scenarios
  • Preparing teams for real inspection environments
  • Conducting internal audits to assess readiness

Speakers:

Kelly Thomas

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bj22rh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Corrective Action
                            
                            
                                FDA Inspection
                            
                            
                                Inspection Readiness
                            
                            
                                Pharmaceutical Manufacturing 
                            
                            
                                Regulatory Compliance
                            
                            
                                Warning Letter
                            

                



        


    

        
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