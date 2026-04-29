4 Day Virtual Developing an Effective CAPA Strategy Training Webinar: Pharmaceutical Root Cause Analysis of Failures & Deviations (ONLINE EVENT & ON-DEMAND: June 15th - June 18th, 2026)

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Root Cause Analysis of Failures & Deviations - Developing an Effective CAPA Strategy (June 15th - June 18th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In today's highly regulated pharmaceutical environment, ineffective investigations and weak CAPA systems remain one of the leading causes of FDA observations and compliance failures.



This practical, results-driven training is designed to help professionals identify true root causes, avoid recurring deviations, and implement robust, inspection-ready CAPA strategies.



You will gain a clear understanding of how to move beyond superficial fixes and develop data-driven, scientifically sound solutions that stand up to regulatory scrutiny.



Learning Objective

How to conduct effective, unbiased investigations

Proven tools and techniques for Root Cause Analysis (RCA)

How to distinguish symptoms vs true root causes

Designing strong corrective and preventive actions (CAPA)

Applying risk-based approaches (ICH Q9 principles)

Using data, trends, and statistical thinking in investigations

Preparing inspection-ready documentation and reports





Agenda



Day 1: Investigation & CAPA Fundamentals

What is an Investigation?

Correction vs Corrective Action vs Preventive Action (CAPA)

Why CAPA fails in organizations

Regulatory expectations (FDA, ICH, global trends)

Understanding "Adulteration" & compliance risk

Cost of poor investigations & CAPA failures

CAPA System Essentials:

CAPA lifecycle & workflow

Common CAPA challenges

What makes a CAPA system effective

Interactive:

Event characterization exercise

Identifying bias in investigations

Day 2: Investigation Excellence & Root Cause Analysis (RCA)

Learn how to identify the TRUE root cause - not just symptoms

Investigation Techniques:

Data gathering & data integrity considerations

Data mining & trend analysis

GMP transactional mapping

Root Cause Analysis (RCA):

Structured RCA approaches

Signal detection & analysis

Null hypothesis concept (thinking scientifically)

Introduction to DOE (Design of Experiments)

Risk & Impact:

ICH Q9 risk management principles

Risk assessment tools (FMEA, etc.)

Impact assessment for decision-making

Interactive:

GMP awareness activity

Day 3: CAPA Development & Effectiveness

Turn root causes into strong, audit-ready CAPAs

CAPA Planning:

Linking root cause to CAPA

Designing effective corrective & preventive actions

Avoiding weak or superficial CAPAs

Execution & Implementation:

Applying DOE for robust solutions

Change management considerations

Cross-functional CAPA execution

Effectiveness Checks:

Defining success metrics (CAPA efficacy)

Verification vs validation

Preventing recurrence

Day 4: Real-World Case Studies & Inspection Readiness

Apply learning to real pharmaceutical scenarios

Case Studies:

Scenario

Product mix-up complaint (tablet issue)

Media fill failure investigation

Hands-On Learning:

End-to-end deviation ? RCA ? CAPA exercise

Group discussion & solution approach

Inspection Readiness:

Presenting investigations to FDA inspectors

Documentation best practices

Defending CAPA during audits

Wrap-Up:

Key takeaways

Live Q&A with expert

Speakers:



Kelly Thomas



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u30a7c

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