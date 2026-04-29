Product, Equipment/Process, Software and QMS Verification and Validation Webinar: Compliance Strategies for Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostics and Biologics (July 6th - July 7th, 2026)

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Verification and Validation - Product, Equipment/Process, Software and QMS (July 6th - July 7th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will provide valuable assistance to all regulated companies that need to review and modify their Master Validation Planning and Plan(s). While this information is focused on Medical Devices, its principles apply to personnel/companies in the Pharmaceutical, Diagnostic, and Biologics fields.



Achieving regulatory compliance and product quality starts with effective verification and validation (V&V). This comprehensive course covers the principles, requirements, and best practices for verifying and validating products, equipment, processes, software, and Quality Management Systems (QMS) in regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotechnology, and manufacturing.



Develop / review a company's Master Validation Plan for major cGMP deficiencies. Address the U.S. FDA's newer and tougher regulatory stance. One major failing is lack of sufficient or targeted risk-based V&V planning:

Start with a Master Validation Plan;

Evaluate its elements against ISO 14971 and ICH Q9 for hazard analysis and product risk management.

The Individual V&V Plan.

V&V Project Management.

"Risk-based" per ISO 14971, ICH Q9, and/or GAMP/JETT;

Two key input analysis tools;

Change control and "drawing a line in the sand";

Develop meaningful V&V Files and Protocols for:

Products.

Process.

Production Equipment.

Monitoring and Test Equipment.

Software.

Quality Management System - 21 CFR 11, Electronic Records / Signatures.

The roles of different V&V protocols.

How to employ equipment / process DQs, IQs, OQs, and PQs, or their equivalents,

V&V against a background of limited company resources.

The FDA's 11-element software matrix simplifies "as-product", in-product", process and equipment, et al, software VT&V;

Assure key U.S.FDA and comparable EU MDD / ISO requirements are not overlooked.

The QMS and 21 CFR Part 11, "Electronic Records / Signatures" V&V;

Hands-on examples and activities show real-world implementation of useful principles, tools and templates.

Who Should Attend:

Senior and middle management and staff

Regulatory Affairs

QA/QC

IT/IS

R&D

Production Management

Manufacturing Engineers

Process Engineers

Software Engineers

Project Managers

Hardware and software vendors, sales and marketing

Agenda

Day 1

Introductions; Housekeeping Announcements; Workbook Walk-Through

V&V Planning; The Master Validation Plan; The Individual Validation Plan

Break and Q&A

"Risk-based" -- Evaluate its elements against ISO 14971 and ICH Q9 for hazard analysis and product risk management - File Narrative, Hazard Analysis, FTA, 3 FMECAs (Design, Process, Use[r], and a possible 4 th , Software); also GAMP / JETT approaches

V&V Project Management - "Milestones" and "Tasks"

Two key input analysis tools - The Process Map / Flow Chart, and the Cause and Effect Diagram (templates supplied)

Change control and "drawing a line in the sand"

Break and Q&A

Elements of a V&V File / Protocol:

Intro / Purpose / Scope

Protocol Material / Equipment

DQ or Requirements Specs

ASTM2500

IQ (or equivalent)

OQ (or equivalent)

PQs (or equivalent)

05:00 - Day One Wrap-up

Day 2



Develop and Employ Meaningful V&V Files and Protocols for:

Products;

Process;

Production Equipment;

Monitoring and Test Equipment;

Software;

Quality Management System - 21 CFR 11, Electronic Records / Signature

The FDA's 11-element software matrix simplifies "as-product", in-product", process and equipment software V&V - what they mean, how to research and how to document

The QMS, ERP and 21 CFR Part 11 V&V - "Cloud" Issues; "White box" and "Black box" Testing; Basic Test Case Development

V&V, Senior Management / IP and Limited Company Resources

U.S. FDA Audit Issues and "Responsible" Documentation

Course Highlights and Q&A

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d4egno

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