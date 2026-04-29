Medical Logistics Solutions Market 2026-2032 - Decentralized Healthcare Models Driving Demand for Advanced Medical Logistics Solutions

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Logistics Solutions Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Medical Logistics Solutions Market, a critical element within the healthcare sector, demonstrates remarkable growth and transformation. Rising from USD 94.20 billion in 2025 to USD 100.76 billion in 2026, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.84%, reaching USD 159.85 billion by 2032. Medical logistics is now instrumental in ensuring patient safety and brand trust, with performance relying on temperature integrity, visibility, and compliance.

As healthcare therapies diversify, medical logistics has transitioned from a back-office operation to a crucial component influencing patient safety and clinical outcomes. Logistics must now provide precise environmental controls, rapid response times, and auditable compliance to cater to diverse therapeutic needs such as biologics and specialty drugs. The changing healthcare delivery landscape, featuring decentralized models, further emphasizes the need for integrated logistics solutions that include real-time visibility and standardized quality systems.

Key Transformations in the Market

The market is evolving towards integrated, quality-managed ecosystems that go beyond traditional transport and storage. End-to-end visibility has become essential, with stakeholders adopting advanced technologies for proactive management. There is a balance between resiliency and efficiency, with organizations re-engineering models to withstand disruptions without escalating costs. Cold chain requirements are becoming more specific, driving demand for tailored packaging and sustainability initiatives that maintain compliance without compromising efficiency. Additionally, technology and regulatory frameworks are converging to enforce robust quality systems and traceability.

Segmentation and Regional Insights

The market is viewed as an integrated suite of solutions rather than standalone capabilities. Segmentation highlights robust demand for temperature-controlled transport, validated packaging, and monitoring systems that facilitate proactive responses. From a regional perspective, the Americas focus on robust domestic coverage and last-mile delivery, Europe emphasizes cross-border consistency and sustainability, while Asia-Pacific prioritizes scalability amid a diverse logistics landscape. The Middle East & Africa focus on expanding access through reliable distribution to remote areas.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $100.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $159.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

The key companies profiled in this Medical Logistics Solutions market report include:

Almac Group Limited

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

Cencora, Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

DHL International GmbH

DSV A/S

FedEx Corporation

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

McKesson Corporation

Movianto Group GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

UPS, Inc.

Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/voco3j

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