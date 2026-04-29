Supplier Audits & Vendor Qualification Training Webinar: Avoid FDA 483s and Ensure GMP Compliance Course (ONLINE EVENT & ON-DEMAND: July 14th - July 16th, 2026)

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supplier Audits & Vendor Qualification Training: Avoid FDA 483s and Ensure GMP Compliance (July 14th - July 16th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Supplier or vendor qualification is a crucial component in compliance to 21 CFR 111. The FDA requires that manufacturers of dietary supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Biotech and Medical Device must "qualify" each of their vendors but do not provide guidance on how a company is to perform this qualification. Supplier qualification principles also apply to subcontracted services affecting cGMP (manufacturing steps, packaging and labeling, testing and/or calibration services, storage and distribution, etc.) Any supplier qualification program must include two critical components:



Clearly defined specifications/requirements for all of these goods or services being purchased, and;

Objective evidence to show that your requirements are being consistently fulfilled.



It is designed for those who already have a basic understanding of dietary supplement GMPs and the knowledge and skills necessary to qualify suppliers.



Since the evaluation of all types of suppliers often involves auditing, this course will incorporate a fresh look at the auditing process and the skills and techniques needed to get the most from these activities. The skills and techniques learned are independent of the type of auditing or the standard being audited and will be useful when conducting internal audits and performing audits of suppliers.



Who Should Attend:

This intensive, practical course will be of value to those professionals in the pharmaceutical, medical device and related industries who are responsible for or involved in any interaction with suppliers, including those working in:

Management

Laboratories

Auditing

Purchasing

QA/QC

Procurement

R&D

Legal

Manufacturing

Validation

Regulatory Affairs

Documentation Management

Agenda



Topic 1: The Benefits of Effective Supplier Management

Key Components of a Supplier Management Program

Topic 2: Regulatory Guidance Review

Understanding Regulatory Requirements and Standards for Supplier and Contract

Manufacturer (CM) Management:

United States Food and Drug Association (FDA) regulations and guidance

European Union (EU) directives and guidelines

International Standardization Association (ISO) standards

Examples of regulatory findings

Topic 3: The Cost of Poor Quality from Suppliers and CMs:

How to speak management's language

Topic 4: Strategic Management of Suppliers:

Developing a strategic plan based on your company and environment

Risk Management - A Lifecycle Approach:

Template for a risk assessment

Topic 5: Supplier qualification

Selecting a Supplier or Contract Manufacturer

Obtaining information on suppliers

Tools for making the selection

Supplier Assessments:

Desktop assessments

Supplier audits

Handling Supplier Transitions

How to use your strategic plan to make decisions

When to use a sole source supplier

Topic 5 Supplier qualification:

Building a Relationships with a Supplier or Contract Manufacturer

Making your Supplier Quality Agreement a Great Resource:

Quality Agreement Template

Monitoring Your Supplier's Performance to Reduce Risks and Costs:

Template for a supplier scorecard

Managing nonconforming events

Partnering with a Supplier or CM for Improvement:

Tools for improvement

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9p1zq

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