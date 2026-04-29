FDA Recalls Masterclass Webinar: Proactive Preparation and Post-Recall Compliance (ONLINE EVENT & ON-DEMAND: June 8th - June 9th, 2026)

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FDA Recalls Masterclass: Proactive Preparation and Post-Recall Compliance (June 8th - June 9th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Join our 2-day online FDA Recalls Masterclass to learn proactive strategies for recall preparation and post-recall compliance.



This course will teach how to establish a roadmap for conducting recalls. The knowledge you gain will sharpen your recall management decisions and strategy. You will learn how to use the FDA's health risk criteria so you can develop effective recall procedures. One critical aspect of recalls involves the identification of the root cause of the recall and how you could or should prevent that problem from happening again. Your corrective and preventive action program (CAPA) and quality assurance functions require a rigorous approach to prevent a chronic history of recalls. Reiterative recalls lead the FDA to the conclusion that, "You don't get it." FDA's recall authority and program launches you into a project of crisis management.



Your compliance competency becomes a regulatory issue for the FDA if your recall is deemed ineffective. The seminar will cover critical performance targets for conducting an effective recall. You will learn how missteps in the recall process become an expensive problem in terms of money and a sloppy corporate image.



You will take away practical knowledge on how to work with FDA staff during a recall, and how you can prepare for inspectional follow up or a regulatory action, and in some cases a legal action. You will learn that your approach to recalls plays a major role in mitigating direct and indirect damage to your firm's business. A firm with a history of chronic recalls needs to learn how to get out of that downward spiral. Likewise, for established and new firms you will learn how you can reduce the negative impact of a recall with the use of proper planning.



Who Should Attend:

Recall managers

Quality assurance managers

Regulatory affairs directors

Risk and product liability managers

Manufacturers' sales and marketing managers

Own label distributors

Companies and departments:

Manufacturers

Own Label Distributors

Importers

Healthcare institutions

Nursing homes

Medical practice groups

Agenda



Day 1 Agenda - Preparing for a Recall



Session 1: FDA Recalls - The Essentials

Understanding FDA recalls: definitions, types (Class I, II, III)

Legal and regulatory framework: 21 CFR Part 7

Key agencies and stakeholders involved

Common causes for recalls in drugs, devices, and food

Session 2: Proactive Recall Readiness

Building a compliant recall plan and SOP

Setting up a cross-functional recall team

Inventory control, distribution tracking, and documentation essentials

Mock recall exercises: importance and implementation

Session 3: Risk-Based Planning & Early Decision Making

When to recall: risk analysis and decision criteria

Assessing health hazards and classification impact

Preparing internal stakeholders for emergency response

Creating effective communication templates in advance

Day 2 Agenda - Executing & Closing a Recall



Session 4: Executing the Recall

Initiating a recall: step-by-step execution

Notification procedures: FDA reporting, customer and public notification

Managing media and public communications

Effectiveness checks: ensuring compliance and outreach

Session 5: Post-Recall Actions

Root cause investigation: linking with CAPA

Documentation and recordkeeping during and after a recall

Final status reports to the FDA

Preventive measures and strengthening systems

Session 6: Case Studies and Interactive Wrap-Up

Industry recall case studies: good and bad practices

Discussion: common pitfalls and best practices

Live Q&A with recall compliance expert

Takeaway checklist and regulatory resources

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epqujv

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