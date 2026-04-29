FDA Recalls Masterclass Webinar: Proactive Preparation and Post-Recall Compliance (ONLINE EVENT & ON-DEMAND: June 8th - June 9th, 2026)

The FDA Recalls Masterclass offers key learning for professionals to enhance recall preparation, compliance, and risk management strategies, minimizing financial impacts and corporate image damage while improving interaction with FDA during recalls. It's crucial for firms to prevent chronic recall issues.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FDA Recalls Masterclass: Proactive Preparation and Post-Recall Compliance (June 8th - June 9th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Join our 2-day online FDA Recalls Masterclass to learn proactive strategies for recall preparation and post-recall compliance.

This course will teach how to establish a roadmap for conducting recalls. The knowledge you gain will sharpen your recall management decisions and strategy. You will learn how to use the FDA's health risk criteria so you can develop effective recall procedures. One critical aspect of recalls involves the identification of the root cause of the recall and how you could or should prevent that problem from happening again. Your corrective and preventive action program (CAPA) and quality assurance functions require a rigorous approach to prevent a chronic history of recalls. Reiterative recalls lead the FDA to the conclusion that, "You don't get it." FDA's recall authority and program launches you into a project of crisis management.

Your compliance competency becomes a regulatory issue for the FDA if your recall is deemed ineffective. The seminar will cover critical performance targets for conducting an effective recall. You will learn how missteps in the recall process become an expensive problem in terms of money and a sloppy corporate image.

You will take away practical knowledge on how to work with FDA staff during a recall, and how you can prepare for inspectional follow up or a regulatory action, and in some cases a legal action. You will learn that your approach to recalls plays a major role in mitigating direct and indirect damage to your firm's business. A firm with a history of chronic recalls needs to learn how to get out of that downward spiral. Likewise, for established and new firms you will learn how you can reduce the negative impact of a recall with the use of proper planning.

Who Should Attend:

  • Recall managers
  • Quality assurance managers
  • Regulatory affairs directors
  • Risk and product liability managers
  • Manufacturers' sales and marketing managers
  • Own label distributors

Companies and departments:

  • Manufacturers
  • Own Label Distributors
  • Importers
  • Healthcare institutions
  • Nursing homes
  • Medical practice groups

Agenda

Day 1 Agenda - Preparing for a Recall

Session 1: FDA Recalls - The Essentials

  • Understanding FDA recalls: definitions, types (Class I, II, III)
  • Legal and regulatory framework: 21 CFR Part 7
  • Key agencies and stakeholders involved
  • Common causes for recalls in drugs, devices, and food

Session 2: Proactive Recall Readiness

  • Building a compliant recall plan and SOP
  • Setting up a cross-functional recall team
  • Inventory control, distribution tracking, and documentation essentials
  • Mock recall exercises: importance and implementation

Session 3: Risk-Based Planning & Early Decision Making

  • When to recall: risk analysis and decision criteria
  • Assessing health hazards and classification impact
  • Preparing internal stakeholders for emergency response
  • Creating effective communication templates in advance

Day 2 Agenda - Executing & Closing a Recall

Session 4: Executing the Recall

  • Initiating a recall: step-by-step execution
  • Notification procedures: FDA reporting, customer and public notification
  • Managing media and public communications
  • Effectiveness checks: ensuring compliance and outreach

Session 5: Post-Recall Actions

  • Root cause investigation: linking with CAPA
  • Documentation and recordkeeping during and after a recall
  • Final status reports to the FDA
  • Preventive measures and strengthening systems

Session 6: Case Studies and Interactive Wrap-Up

  • Industry recall case studies: good and bad practices
  • Discussion: common pitfalls and best practices
  • Live Q&A with recall compliance expert
  • Takeaway checklist and regulatory resources

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epqujv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                CAPA
                            
                            
                                Drug Discovery
                            
                            
                                Effective Recall
                            
                            
                                FDA Recall
                            
                            
                                FDA Recalls
                            
                            
                                FDA Reporting
                            
                            
                                Pharmaceutical Manufacturing 
                            
                            
                                SOP
                            

                



        


    

        
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