Assessment of the 2026 Vision Guided Robotics Software Market: Global Revenue to Reach $3.82 Billion

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vision Guided Robotics Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report outlines statistics, offering insights into market size, competitor shares, emerging trends, and opportunities.

The vision-guided robotics software market has expanded significantly and is projected to soar from $3.2 billion in 2025 to $3.82 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust CAGR of 19.5%. This surge is largely driven by the adoption of industrial automation, labor challenges in manufacturing, and advancements in sensor technologies and machine vision systems.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $7.02 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.4%. Factors such as investments in smart factories, the rise of collaborative robots, and AI integration into robotics software are fueling this growth. Key trends include the increased use of 3D vision systems, AI-based image processing, and autonomous mobile robot capabilities.

Robotics adoption across various sectors is a pivotal growth driver in this market. Vision-guided robotics software optimizes robotic performance through real-time visual data interpretation, enhancing tasks like navigation and object manipulation. For instance, the International Federation of Robotics noted a 9% increase in operational industrial robots in 2024, underscoring the rising demand driving this market.

Prominent companies are advancing their offerings with embedded AI technologies to boost automation efficiency. Cognex Corporation's 2024 release of the In-Sight L38 3D Vision System, combining 2D and 3D vision with AI, exemplifies innovation in enhancing robotic guidance. Similarly, ABB Ltd's acquisition of Sevensense Robotics AG illustrates strategic moves to lead in AI-driven mobile robotics.

Key players in this space include ABB Ltd, Omron Corporation, Cognex Corporation, and others. Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market region in 2025, covering multiple continents and countries such as the USA, Germany, and China.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Mobile Robot and Fixed Robot types.

Technologies like 2D and 3D Vision Guided systems, and applications ranging from robotic control to navigation.

Verticals: Automotive, Electronics, Healthcare, Transportation, etc.

Detailed subsegments including Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), SCARA Robots, etc.

Companies Mentioned include industry leaders such as ABB Ltd, Omron Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Cognex Corporation, and many more.

Countries Covered: From the USA and China to emerging markets in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Comprehensive regional analysis covering Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and others.

Data: Includes GDP ratios, expenditure analysis, and forecasts examining the next decade.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Vision Guided Robotics Software market report include:

ABB Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Cognex Corporation

Universal Robots A S

Basler AG

Teledyne DALSA Inc.

LMI Technologies Inc.

IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH

Zivid AS

Bluewrist

Integro Technologies Corp.

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Neurala Inc

MVTec Software GmbH

Robotic Vision Technologies Inc.

Sick AG

Mech-Mind Robotics

Energid Technologies

ISRA Vision AG

KUKA AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwfmc9

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