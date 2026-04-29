Power Solutions International Sets Date for First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

WOOD DALE, Ill., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, plans to conduct a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 results and business outlook on Monday, May 11, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.
After the close of the market on May 11 and prior to the conference call, Power Solutions International ("PSI") will issue a copy of the earnings press release via Globe Newswire. The press release may also be viewed on PSI’s website at https://investors.psiengines.com/press-releases.
To listen to the conference call, please register at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/24iw3674. Listeners may access the live audio-only webcast at the same link.
To actively participate in the conference call, please register online at: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI611d212d092448eb9b03fc5c6d469338. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to access the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.
A replay of the conference call will be available following the live event on the Investors section of PSI’s website at https://investors.psiengines.com/events-and-presentations.
About Power Solutions International, Inc.
Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the power systems, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company’s unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capabilities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.
PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, and microgrid solutions, as well as products and packages supporting the rapidly growing data center markets. PSI’s industrial end market provides engine and battery powertrain solutions to serve applications such as forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. PSI’s transportation end market provides engine powertrain solutions to specialized applications such as terminal tractors, port equipment, military vehicles, and other non-road vocational vehicles. For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com.