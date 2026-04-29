Power Solutions International Sets Date for First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

WOOD DALE, Ill., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, plans to conduct a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 results and business outlook on Monday, May 11, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

After the close of the market on May 11 and prior to the conference call, Power Solutions International ("PSI") will issue a copy of the earnings press release via Globe Newswire. The press release may also be viewed on PSI’s website at https://investors.psiengines.com/press-releases.

To listen to the conference call, please register at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/24iw3674. Listeners may access the live audio-only webcast at the same link.

To actively participate in the conference call, please register online at: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI611d212d092448eb9b03fc5c6d469338. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to access the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

A replay of the conference call will be available following the live event on the Investors section of PSI’s website at https://investors.psiengines.com/events-and-presentations.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the power systems, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company’s unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capabilities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.