Medical Devices, Pharma and Biotech Technical Writing Virtual Webinar: From Foundational Principles to Applied Writing Techniques (ONLINE EVENT & ON-DEMAND: July 20th - July 23rd, 2026)

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Writing for Med Devices, Pharma and Biotech (July 20th - July 23rd, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 4-day virtual seminar provides a comprehensive, structured approach to technical writing in the life sciences, progressing from foundational principles to applied writing techniques across multiple regulated document types.



Day 1 - Foundations of Technical Writing in the Life Sciences

The seminar begins with a clear definition of technical writing and its critical role within regulated environments. Participants will explore:

Types of documents used in the life sciences

Regulatory expectations for documentation

The consequences of poor writing

Characteristics of effective vs ineffective documents

This day establishes the "why" and "what" of technical writing and introduces the core principles that guide all subsequent content.



Day 2 - Audience, Structure, and Information Development

The second day focuses on how writing decisions are driven by the audience and the intended use of the document. Participants will learn how to:

Analyze audience capability and needs

Determine appropriate level of detail and language

Structure documents for usability and compliance

Organize content logically and consistently

Special emphasis is placed on document architecture, ensuring that content is not only correct - but usable in real-world operations.



Day 3 - Working with SMEs and Writing Regulated Documents



This day focuses on the most challenging aspect of technical writing - extracting accurate information and translating it into clear documentation.



Participants will learn:

Techniques for interviewing and working with SMEs

How to observe and document processes effectively

Strategies for managing conflicting input

Writing approaches for specific document types such as:

Investigations

Procedures and work instructions

Regulatory submissions

This day emphasizes accuracy through collaboration and introduces real-world writing scenarios.



Day 4 - Writing Mechanics, Simplification, and Finalization



The final day addresses the mechanics of writing and the process of producing a finalized, inspection-ready document.



Topics include:

Grammar, punctuation, and consistency rules

Active vs passive voice

Eliminating ambiguity and misconceptions

Writing simplification techniques

Reviewing, editing, and incorporating comments

Managing document approval and timelines

Participants will leave with a complete understanding of the end-to-end writing lifecycle, from concept to final approved document.



Agenda

Foundations

Technical writing overview and definitions

Role of documentation in life sciences

Regulatory expectations (FDA, ISO, etc.)

Types of technical documents

Audience & Structure

Audience analysis and writing alignment

Document organization and formatting

Consistency and style standards

Writing for non-native audiences

Information Development

Working with subject matter experts

Techniques for extracting accurate information

Observational documentation methods

Managing conflicting inputs

Writing Techniques

Grammar, spelling, punctuation

Numbers, symbols, and formatting

Active vs passive voice

Eliminating ambiguity and misconceptions

Antecedents and clarity

Document Types

SOPs and work instructions

Investigations and deviations

Regulatory submissions

Reports and summaries

Review & Finalization

Editing and proofreading techniques

Incorporating reviewer comments

Managing review cycles

Negotiating reviewer disagreements

Final approval process

Regulatory Alignment

FDA expectations for documentation quality

Writing for inspections and submissions

Responding to regulatory requests

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xtssl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.