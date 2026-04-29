Business Travel Market Report 2026: Global Revenues Reached $1 Trillion in 2025, Led by American Express Co., Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Lufthansa, and British Airways

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Travel Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The business travel market is experiencing significant expansion, with projected growth from $1.0 trillion in 2025 to $1.13 trillion in 2026 at a 12% CAGR. This rise is supported by corporate globalization, multinational business expansion, increased demand for face-to-face meetings, advancements in global air networks, and the adoption of managed travel programs. The Asia-Pacific region led the market in 2025.

In the forecast period, the market is expected to surge to $1.81 trillion by 2030 at a 12.6% CAGR, fueled by recovering corporate travel demand, investments in travel technology, cost optimization strategies, sustainable travel initiatives, and personalized travel services. Prominent trends include the use of digital management platforms, sustainable travel policies, data analytics, flexible travel models, and mobile booking integration.

A key factor in the market's growth is exhibitions, which are pivotal for businesses to interact with clients and enhance brand presence. According to UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, as of February 2024, the exhibition sector rebounded from the pandemic downturn. Revenue for 2024 is expected to grow by 15%, signaling record highs and driving further expansion of business travel.

Innovation in travel management technology is advancing the sector, exemplified by AI-driven flight platforms that optimize booking processes. BCD Travel's launch of GetGoing in July 2023 reflects this trend, offering a comprehensive digital platform for US businesses. GetGoing integrates intuitive self-service, expert support, and real-time cost insights, streamlining travel management.

The industry is also seeing strategic acquisitions, like Reed & Mackay's acquisition of Regent International S.R.L. in June 2024. This move enhances Reed & Mackay's European presence, aligning with its strategy to expand corporate travel services. Regent International will bolster Reed & Mackay's ability to deliver tailored travel solutions across Europe.

Reasons to Purchase:

Obtain a comprehensive global perspective with insights covering 16 vital geographies.

Analyze the implications of macroeconomic factors, including geopolitical tensions, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Develop regional and national strategies using localized data and analyses.

Identify lucrative segments for investment.

Leverage forecast data and market drivers to gain a competitive advantage.

Enhance understanding of customer demographics through end-user analysis.

Measure performance against major competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate market potential through total addressable market analysis and market attractiveness scoring.

Utilize high-quality data and analysis for internal and external presentations.

Report Scope:

Markets are categorized by type, service, age group, purpose, and industry. Subsegments offer a deeper dive into managed and unmanaged business travel, highlighting corporate travel programs, online booking tools, self-booking, and more.

type, service, age group, purpose, and industry. Subsegments offer a deeper dive into managed and unmanaged business travel, highlighting corporate travel programs, online booking tools, self-booking, and more. Companies Mentioned: The report features significant industry players, such as American Express Company, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines Inc., and others.

The report features significant industry players, such as American Express Company, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines Inc., and others. Geographies Covered: It encompasses major countries like the USA, China, Germany, and regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America.

It encompasses major countries like the USA, China, Germany, and regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America. Data Details: Includes historic and forecast analyses, market share evaluations, and economic ratios.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.13 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.81 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Business Travel market report include:

American Express Company

Delta Air Lines

United Airlines Inc.

Lufthansa Ltd.

British Airways plc

Travelport Worldwide Ltd.

SAP Concur

Orbitz

BCD Group

Navan Inc.

Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT)

Upside Business Travel

Corporate Travel Management Ltd.

Clarity Business Travel Agency

FCM Travel Solutions

Paxes

Deem Inc.

TravelPerk

SOTC Travel Limited

Serko Ltd.

Thomas Cook

Wexas Travel Management

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jhs08g

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