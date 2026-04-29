Kailas FUGA Team signs Spanish Trail Elite Azara GARCIA DE LOS SALMONES

Guangzhou, China, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailas FUGA has announced the signing of Spanish female athlete Azara GARCIA DE LOS SALMONES for Kailas FUGA Team. As the fifth elite to join Kailas FUGA Team in Spain since 2023 with athletes including Alvaro Gonzalez Del Salto, Aritz Egea Caceres, José Ángel Canales, and Maria Fuentes, the move adds to Kailas FUGA’s expanding presence in this market. In January 2026, a strategic partnership was announced with one of Spain’s largest trail races, Penyagolosa Trail. Kailas FUGA Team now boasts over 20 elite athletes around the world.

Kailas FUGA Brand Director Nina SUN commented, “We are delighted to welcome Azara GARCIA DE LOS SALMONES to Kailas FUGA Team. With over three decades of experience in athletics and trail running, as the first professional female trail runner in Spain, and as a mother, she will continue to inspire many other women. As Kailas FUGA grows in Spain, we look forward to working with her to enhance our understanding of the market and develop relevant products.”

GARCIA DE LOS SALMONES started 2026 by winning the Vouga Trail - Sever do Vouga - Vouga Trail Ultra 50k. In 2025 she took 3rd place and in 2024 1st place at the Chianti Ultra Trail by UTMB - ULTRA TRAIL CHIANTI CASTLES. In 2024 she also won the 6th Trail do Texugo - 30K. In addition to numerous podiums, her achievements include runner up in three World Championships. World Skyrunning Runner-Up, Buff Epic Trail, Barruera (Spain); World Trail Running Runner-Up, IAAF Trail, Peneda-Gerês Trail. (Portugal); and IAAF Trail World Championship Runner-Up Team. Peneda-Gerês Trail (Portugal).

GARCIA DE LOS SALMONES commented, “I am excited about beginning a new chapter in my career by joining Kailas FUGA Team and joining more international races with their support. This year I am looking forward to racing TransVulcania by UTMB, Val D’Aran by UTMB, CCC at UTMB, Grand Trail des Templiers and Chiang Mai by UTMB.”

Hailing from the small town of Los Corrates de Buetna in Cantabria, Spain, Azara GARCIA DE LOS SALMONES started her athletic career when she was just eight years old and hasn’t stopped since. Her move into trail and the mountains began when she won her first-ever trail race, the Fuente Dé Vertical Kilometer in 2010. In 2014, she joined the Spanish National Team for her first World Championships and in 2015, became European Champion, winning the legendary Zegama-Aizkorri race.

2026 is an important year for Kailas FUGA in Spain. Highlights include the formal launch of FUGA’s sponsored community FUGA Mountain Club in Spain, led by Alvaro Gonzales del Salto. Combining high-quality gear, elite athletes, and community runners with prestigious races, this positions Kailas FUGA competitively in Spain’s trail running market.

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About Kailas FUGA

Building on over twenty years of expertise in mountain sports, KAILAS launched a trail running product line known as FUGA in 2016. Under the visionary leadership of Baggio Chengzhan ZHONG, FUGA has introduced revolutionary design and technical innovation to the industry. Since its launch, FUGA has earned a reputation for unmatched grip, durability, and innovation among athletes and international award organizations such as ISPO. Through partnership with professional runners, coaches and event organisers such as TORX, FUGA has shaped the industry in China and beyond. A truly global brand with athletes and stores across 35 territories, our vision for a brighter and bolder future is inspiring the next generation and changing the world of trail. www.kailasfuga.com



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