University of Miami School of Law receives historic gift in its centennial year to establish business law program

Coral Gables, Fla., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a year marked by a centennial celebration, momentum in national rankings, and new leadership, the University of Miami School of Law has reached another major milestone, securing the largest gift in its history. The gift will establish a newly endowed business law program and an endowed chair who will lead it. The investment will further strengthen the school’s position at the forefront of legal education in one of the world’s fastest-growing hubs for business, law, and technology.

Made possible through the generosity of Demetrio J. Pérez, who graduated from the School of Law in 2001, this transformational gift reflects his deep commitment to the University, his belief in the power of business legal education, and his desire to honor the values instilled by his family.

It also marks a defining moment in the school’s ascent, including strong gains in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report specialty rankings, where the School of Law earned national recognition in business/corporate law, contracts/commercial law, and tax.

A Gift Rooted in the Law

Demetrio J. Pérez grew up in Miami with the goal of being an attorney. “The law was something that I was interested in from a very young age, and I never wavered from it,” he said. Coming from a family that fled Cuba, he developed a deep appreciation for the value of justice, democracy, freedom of enterprise, and the U.S. judicial system.

During his time at the School of Law, Demetrio J. Pérez gained first-hand exposure to the judicial process, serving as an intern to the late Judge William Hoeveler and taking litigation skills with the late Ervin Gonzalez. Both mentors left a lasting impression.

“I learned so much from him [Gonzalez]. He taught me a lot about what it means to be a professional.” Of Judge Hoeveler he added, “He really was what a judge should be. He went in with no prejudices and a sincere desire to administer justice.”

Although Demetrio J. Pérez did not become a litigator, or a judge as he had dreamed of as a child, his exposure to business law while a student proved formative. A course on business associations, taught by Professor Caroline Bradley, opened his eyes to how the law intersects with enterprise. “That’s where I learned about LLCs,” he recalled. The knowledge proved immediately practical, allowing him to help formalize the structure of his family’s business, laying the foundation for what would become a successful, multi-entity enterprise.

The Transformative Power of Education and Access

Through the newly endowed business law program, Demetrio J. Pérez honors his father, Demetrio Pérez, Jr. From their weekly Friday lunches to lifelong lessons, his father often reminded him, “Education is the one thing that no one will ever be able to take from you. So that’s the most important investment that you need to make in yourself.”

From arriving in the United States through Operation Pedro Pan, to founding the Lincoln-Martí Schools and serving as a commissioner for the City of Miami and a member of the Miami-Dade County School Board, Demetrio Pérez, Jr., inspired countless students to dream bigger and reach higher.

Demetrio J. Pérez hopes this gift will do the same for University of Miami law students—expanding access, cultivating forward-thinking leaders, and investing in people who will shape businesses, policies, and communities.

“Things move forward, and you have to be able to adapt and evolve,” Demetrio J. Pérez said. “It will make you a more efficient practitioner. If not, you will get left behind.”

School of Law Dean Patricia Sanchez Abril echoed that sentiment. "Demetrio’s extraordinary generosity strengthens our ability to prepare the next generation of lawyers for the rapidly evolving demands of business and technology in all areas of law practice. It reflects our shared vision for Miami Law—and aligns with key strengths of our global city and talented students,” she said. “This investment opens new opportunities for thought leadership and educational excellence and positions the School of Law for leadership in its next century.”

Miami Law and the Right Moment

This transformative gift comes at a time of unprecedented change for business lawyers who face rapid technological disruptors driven by artificial intelligence.

In a growing city like Miami, Demetrio J. Pérez understands the need for law students prepared to meet this demand. The gift is rooted in his firsthand understanding of Miami’s rapidly evolving role as a global business hub—and his conviction that the School of Law is uniquely positioned to rise to the moment. “We have so many corporations moving to Florida, to Miami,” Demetrio J. Pérez said. “They need to have the infrastructure to support all of that. It’s a natural fit for the University of Miami to take the lead with this program and establish its identity with the business law program. And the time to do it is now.”

Dean Abril brings a singular combination of credentials to lead this initiative. Named dean in February after serving in an interim role for nearly two years, she has spent her career at the nexus of law, academia, and business—serving as chair of the Business Law Department, vice dean of the Miami Herbert Business School, and a tenured professor teaching business law and ethics for nearly two decades. Her background as a practicing lawyer, scholar, and business-minded academic makes her uniquely positioned to build a program that is rigorous, relevant, and ready for the demands of a rapidly changing legal landscape.

“What's most important is that we have an administration at the law school that is forward thinking and dynamic,” says Demetrio J. Pérez, “Dean Abril is somebody who understands where we can really carve out a niche and move forward.”

The endowed business law program, which will unfold over the next several years, will place the law school in a unique position to connect law students to a rapidly evolving global economy. With more than 100 existing courses and experiential offerings in business and commercial law, the School of Law has a robust foundation.

With the funding for an endowed program chair, programmatic support, and strategic resources, this program will build on the school’s existing strengths and deepen fluency in core areas of business law. It will prepare students for leadership roles across industries by attracting distinguished faculty, advancing groundbreaking research, fostering rigorous scholarship, and championing the principles of free enterprise. It will also serve as a forum for open study and thoughtful dialogue concerning business law and the legal institutions that shape commerce and enterprise.

“Remain part of your great alma mater”

Pérez’s father, who passed away in 2023, once urged graduates of his Lincoln-Martí Schools, “Y sobre todas las cosas, sigan siendo parte de su gran alma mater [And above all, remain part of your great alma mater].” This gift embodies that spirit.

For Demetrio J. Pérez, it is a long-term investment in the School of Law, its students, and the broader community. “I do expect that companies, law firms, will be taking notice of the program, of those building blocks, of those foundational pieces to support their organizations, and that they'll start looking to our students for recruitment.”

Most importantly, he hopes that years from now, people will “not just remember this gift, but the impact that it's had on this program and this school.”

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