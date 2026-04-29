D1SportsNetwork.com Launches as the Nationwide Digital Hub for Youth Sports

San Diego, CA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D1SportsNetwork.com today announced the official launch of its groundbreaking nationwide platform designed to centralize the fragmented youth sports ecosystem. Built as the only true end-to-end network for youth sports, D1SportsNetwork connects players, parents, coaches, club organizations, tournament directors, officials, and recruiters through seamless event marketing, registration, management, recruiting, and performance tools.

D1 Player Profiles compile essential athletic measurements, core sports benchmarks, sport-specific metrics, performance stats, game media, athletic awards, and academic overviews to be shared with coaches at all levels in the D1 Recruiting Portal.

Born from the explosive growth of GroupMe communities D1SportsNetwork rapidly became the go-to destination for club softball across Southern California, Arizona, and Nevada. In conjunction with the national expansion of fastpitch, D1Sports is supplementing the network with additional core sports including baseball, basketball, flag football, football, lacrosse, soccer, and volleyball. Considering the popularity of these sports, their growth curve is expected to mirror the early adoption of fastpitch.

“We’re introducing a true paradigm shift in youth sports, which are exploding with crazy expenses, challenges with accurate information, player development, and recruiting. We’re trying to help in every aspect at D1SportsNetwork.com” said Troy Mack, Founder of D1SportsNetwork. “Instead of forcing families and coaches to juggle multiple fragmented, expensive, and outdated platforms, D1SportsNetwork delivers one powerful, easy-to-use digital ecosystem that makes discovering opportunities, managing events, and recruiting talent dramatically more efficient and effective.”

Addressing a Massive and Growing Market

The U.S. youth sports industry is currently valued at over $40 billion annually and is projected to exceed $60 billion by 2030 and $90 billion by 2035. With more than 27 million children ages 6–17 participating in sports, the demand for better technology, visibility, and connectivity has never been higher. Yet the market remains highly fragmented, with stakeholders forced to navigate siloed tools for scheduling, communication, recruiting, and event management.

D1SportsNetwork solves this problem by offering a comprehensive, multi-sport platform that includes:

D1Sports Player Profiles with comprehensive athletic metrics, performance stats, media, awards, and academics for the proprietary, bilateral Recruiting Portal

with comprehensive athletic metrics, performance stats, media, awards, and academics for the proprietary, bilateral Recruiting Portal D1Sports Recruiting Portal enabling direct, targeted connections between athletes and coaches at every level from club to high school and college

enabling direct, targeted connections between athletes and coaches at every level from club to high school and college Tryouts & Roster Opportunities with real-time visibility into openings across club, high school, and college programs

with real-time visibility into openings across club, high school, and college programs Games & Events Calendar featuring hundreds of daily local, regional, and national events, tournaments, showcases, and leagues

featuring hundreds of daily local, regional, and national events, tournaments, showcases, and leagues D1Sports Tourney Manager – a fast, free, AI-powered alternative to expensive scheduling tools for pool play, brackets, and event management

– a fast, free, AI-powered alternative to expensive scheduling tools for pool play, brackets, and event management NCAA College Camps database with announcements from D1, D2, D3, NAIA, and JUCO programs

database with announcements from D1, D2, D3, NAIA, and JUCO programs Instructor & Umpire Networks for easy booking of lessons, clinics, and officials

for easy booking of lessons, clinics, and officials D1Sports Weekly Newsletter registration is quick and easy at Newsletter.D1Sports.net

registration is quick and easy at Newsletter.D1Sports.net D1Sports Academy and D1Sports Podcasts are launching this summer

Coming in 2026: Dedicated iOS and Android mobile apps, National Ranking System, along with comprehensive Scholarship and Rewards Programs to help offset the rising costs associated with youth sports.

Monetization and Membership

D1SportsNetwork offers a three-tier membership model:

Bronze (Free) – Full access to core functionality, networking, and content

(Free) – Full access to core functionality, networking, and content Silver ($5/month) – Ad-free experience with enhanced feature set

($5/month) – Ad-free experience with enhanced feature set Gold ($30/month) – Unrestricted premium access

Strategic Growth

The D1SportsNetwork is leveraging its dominant position in Fastpitch Softball and rapidly expanding into Baseball, Basketball, Flag Football, Football, Lacrosse, Soccer, and Volleyball. D1Sports will also integrate popular regional sports in conjunction with relative adoption and growth. D1SportsNetwork.com has an aggregate of event postings from prominent local, regional, and national, event associations. With a finger on the pulse of local, regional, and national events, D1Sports has driven instant recognition and explosive adoption from state, regional, and nationally recognized club organizations. With continued alignment and engagement through the most popular associations and organizations, D1SportsNetwork expects to accelerate nationwide adoption.

Seasonal Photo Contest

D1SportsNetwork has been hosting seasonal photo contests in which entrants are encouraged to submit their best sports photos to PhotoContest.D1Sports.net for an opportunity to win gift cards ($500, $250, or $100) to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

For more information or to join the movement, visit: www.D1SportsNetwork.com

About D1SportsNetwork D1SportsNetwork.com is the nationwide digital platform built exclusively for the youth sports community. By integrating recruiting, event management, performance tracking, and networking into one seamless ecosystem, D1SportsNetwork empowers athletes, parents, coaches, and organizations to connect, compete, and succeed from recreational play through college recruitment.

Media Contact: Troy Mack Founder & CEO, D1SportsNetwork Email: troy.mack@d1sports.net Phone: 858-361-3540, Website: www.D1SportsNetwork.com

D1 Recruiting Portal simplifies the recruiting process with targeted search functionality for players to share an overview of sports and academic metrics with coaches, where coaches can post immediate and upcoming roster opportunities.

About D1SportsNetwork

D1SportsNetwork.com is a groundbreaking digital platform designed to unify the youth sports ecosystem for event marketing, promotion, registration, and management with local, state, regional, and national event associations and sports organizations. D1Sports is the only nationwide youth sports network designed specifically for Players, Parents, Coaches, Club Organizations, Event Associations, Tournament Directors, Game Officials, and Instructors to share existing opportunities for tryouts, competitive events, event management, and recruiting at every level.

Press Inquiries

Troy Mack

troy.mack [at] d1sports.net

https://d1sportsnetwork.com