San Diego-Based, Woman-Owned Cambridge Management Group Celebrates 20 Years as Demand for Expert Property Management Surges

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As evolving regulations and rising operational complexity reshape the real estate landscape, San Diego-based Cambridge Management Group , Inc. is marking its 20th anniversary by doubling down on a people-first, compliance-driven approach to property management. Co-founded by Linda Morris and her daughters, Kendra Bork and Kayla Röeder, the woman and family-owned firm has built a two-decade track record of protecting asset value, navigating regulatory change, and delivering long-term results for property owners across San Diego County—positioning itself as a steady partner in an increasingly complex market. Cambridge has built its reputation on a simple belief: effective property management protects long term value when keeping people at the center of every decision.

Linda Morris began her work in property management in the early 90s, building extensive experience in repositioning distressed properties throughout San Diego County, while taking advantage of her background in paralegal work, as well as design and renovation.

Kendra Bork and Kayla Röeder were exposed to the business at an early age during this time, often accompanying their mom on property tours.

In 2006, they launched the woman-owned, family-run business with a shared vision for a more thoughtful, elevated approach to property management.

“From the outset, we understood that our combined strengths gave us the ability to build something meaningful together,” Röeder said. “It required significant sacrifice and continues to be an important part of our family legacy.”

In addition to their extensive property management knowledge, each brought their own skillset – Morris with her paralegal background, Bork with a contractor’s license and accounting knowledge, and Röeder with her marketing experience and as the company’s broker. Together, the three built a company grounded in deep industry knowledge, proactive problem-solving, and a strong commitment to protecting assets, reducing risk, and creating long-term value for clients.

In recent years, the sisters are taking on a bigger role at Cambridge with Röeder’s focus on property acquisition, asset management, maintenance and management operations, and Bork’s focus on financial operations, human resources, and advocacy strategies, with both focusing on leadership training in the industry.

Because they each own and manage properties across multiple asset types, Cambridge’s leadership understands that strong property management requires more than day-to-day oversight. It requires balancing tenant needs, ownership expectations, regulatory compliance, and liability exposure with consistency and care.

As state and local regulations continue to evolve, Cambridge has made communication a core part of its operating philosophy. In fact, Bork said the company’s track record in retaining long standing clients is due to navigating their expectations and needs throughout those relationships.

“Many of our current clients are owners we’ve served for years,” Röeder said. “Those relationships have lasted because we’ve been able to respond to their needs and support them with the right expertise at each stage. In addition to communication, the core values of integrity and compassion set the foundation for how the company operates.”

That commitment to accountability is reinforced by Cambridge’s professional credentials. The company is an Accredited Management Organization. This accreditation is awarded by the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) to property management firms that have committed themselves to best practices and accountability by meeting rigorous standards for ethics, financial stability, and operational excellence and expertise.

“These are the standards we live by and it sets us apart from other management companies,” Röeder said. “Upholding them is a responsibility we take seriously.”

For Cambridge, professionalism and performance go hand in hand with empathy. “It’s important to us for people to see the ‘why’ behind the decisions we make.”

The company’s success is built on the belief that real estate is about people first.

“We’re especially proud of the longevity of our team, which reflects the trust, support, and consistency we’ve created over the years,” Morris said.

Bork added that the company’s success depends on building the right team and creating a culture of shared purpose. “We’ve learned that building the right team matters in every respect,” she said. “It influences the culture we create, the work we deliver, and the experience of the people we serve.”

Cambridge’s commitment to the industry also extends beyond client service. The company regularly invests time in education, advocacy, and mentorship, including training programs, industry involvement, and legislative outreach.

Morris said when taking on a repositioning project, the impact on the entire neighborhood is also

considered. “We make a point to work closely with local officials, neighbors, and community members to ensure what we’re doing adds real value,” she said.

Bork and Röeder also devote time to teaching through certification programs and other industry education initiatives. Bork also extends this initiative to advocate and educate by lobbying at local, state and national legislative levels.

“Education is my way of giving back to the next generation to make sure they understand the laws and how to be a good property manager,” she said. “It’s about representing the industry comprehensively so that elected officials can make the best decisions for all sides.”

“We feel a personal responsibility to help develop the next generation of property managers,” Röeder added. “The industry is stronger when experienced professionals invest in those coming up behind them.

That same long-term mindset is shaping Cambridge’s future. After building a strong foundation in San Diego, the company is now applying its operating model in Texas.

Looking ahead, our strategy is to build on the business model we’ve established and apply it thoughtfully in new markets, without compromising our standards,” Röeder said.

Even as the company grows, its focus remains the same: serving owners well, supporting residents, educating the industry, and strengthening the communities where it operates.

“It’s a balancing act between representing the owners best interest and helping tenants understand how and why we operate.” Röeder said.

Bork added, “We're successful when we’re partnered well with our owners and can also be strong advocates for our residents.”

While Morris’ role has evolved over time, she continues to collaborate closely with her daughters, and serve as a trusted mentor and advisor to the company.

“I truly enjoy serving as a mentor and sounding board ... It’s incredibly meaningful to continue helping shape the company’s direction and to contribute to the ongoing success of something that has been such an important part of my life,” she said.

Charitable Work within the Community

Cambridge Management Group also believes that strong communities extend beyond the properties they manage. Through their Chosen Charities initiative, the company actively supports nonprofit organizations and community-focused causes that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. By contributing time, resources, and financial support to selected charitable partners, Cambridge Management Group demonstrates a commitment to giving back and strengthening the communities where they operate.

This dedication to social responsibility reflects the company’s broader mission: not only providing exceptional property management in San Diego, CA, but also helping build healthier, more supportive communities for residents and families.

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