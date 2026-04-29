Pongbot Named Presenting Sponsor of the 2nd Annual Cam Jordan Foundation Pickleball Tournament

NEW ORLEANS, LA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pongbot, the sports technology brand behind a new generation of intelligent ball-launching machines, has been named the Presenting Sponsor of the 2nd Annual Cam Jordan Foundation Pickleball Tournament. The charitable event, organized by the Cam Jordan Foundation, brings together players of all levels for a day of competitive play and community engagement in support of the Foundation's ongoing programs. The sponsorship marks a meaningful alignment between Pongbot's mission to democratize sports training and one of the NFL's most prominent philanthropic voices.

Now in its second year, the tournament has grown into a signature event for pickleball enthusiasts and community supporters alike. Cam Jordan, a Pro Bowl defensive end for the New Orleans Saints, founded the Cam Jordan Foundation to create positive change for youth and families through education, health, and community outreach. An avid pickleball player himself, Jordan has championed the sport as a vehicle for connection and fun at every level, from first-timers picking up a paddle to seasoned competitors. This year's tournament expands on that spirit, drawing participants from across the region for an afternoon of fast-paced rallies, charitable giving, and shared community.

As Presenting Sponsor, Pongbot takes a lead role in supporting the event and reinforcing its commitment to the growth of pickleball as a mainstream sport. The brand's involvement goes beyond a logo placement: Pongbot's support reflects a broader belief that access to quality training tools should extend beyond elite programs and into recreational leagues, charitable events, and community courts.

“Pickleball brings people together in a way few sports can, and that’s exactly the community we want to be part of,” said Fred, CEO of Pongbot. “Supporting the Cam Jordan Foundation’s tournament felt like a natural fit; it’s competitive, it’s charitable, and it celebrates the kind of grassroots growth that makes this sport so exciting.”

The sponsorship also coincides with the upcoming Kickstarter launch of AURA, Pongbot's most advanced product to date. AURA is an AI-powered multi-sport training robot designed to work across pickleball, tennis, and padel, switchable via a smartphone app. Built for players who want a smarter practice session without a human hitting partner, AURA delivers feeds at up to one ball per second, provides more than 1,000 preset drill combinations, and supports fully customizable shot settings including placement, speed, and spin at up to 60 rotations per second. At just 7 kilograms, it is among the lightest smart machines in its category, designed for easy carry to any court.

What sets AURA apart is its AI coaching layer. Players can issue natural language commands to generate personalized training plans, or upload match footage for the system to analyze shot patterns and recreate match scenarios during practice. A dual-camera vision system operating at 120 frames per second, powered by a 10 TOPS AI processor, enables real-time performance tracking. A community training app allows players to share and discover drill programs, bringing a social, collaborative dimension to solo practice.

The pairing of a community pickleball event with a product like AURA reflects a broader shift in sports technology. Once the exclusive domain of professional programs and well-funded academies, AI-assisted training tools are becoming increasingly accessible to everyday athletes. Pickleball, now one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States, has attracted players across age groups and skill levels who are actively seeking ways to improve their game. As the sport matures, the appetite for dedicated training equipment, purpose-built for pickleball rather than adapted from tennis, is growing alongside it.

With its Kickstarter campaign on the horizon and a high-profile charitable event as an early proving ground, Pongbot is positioning AURA at the intersection of sport, technology, and community. The 2nd Annual Cam Jordan Foundation Pickleball Tournament represents more than a day of competition, it's an early signal of where the brand is headed: courts, communities, and a conviction that better training should be available to anyone who loves the game.

About Pongbot

Pongbot is a sports technology company developing AI-powered ball-launching machines for pickleball, tennis, and padel. The company's flagship product, AURA, is an AI-powered multi-sport training robot set to launch on Kickstarter. Pongbot is committed to making elite-level training tools accessible to players at every level. For more information, visit https://store.pongbotsports.com/pages/Pongbot-Aura.

About the Cam Jordan Foundation

The Cam Jordan Foundation was established by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan to support youth and families through education, health, and community development initiatives. The Foundation's annual pickleball tournament is one of its signature charitable events, uniting athletes and supporters in a spirit of competition and giving back.

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