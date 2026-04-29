DMG Press Unveils Revolutionary Mini CD Keychain with NFC Technology

Atlanta, GA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Press, a pioneering force in the digital music landscape, has announced the launch of its latest innovation: a physical Mini CD keychain embedded with an NFC chip. This cutting-edge product is designed to revolutionize the way independent artists connect with their fans, offering a seamless and direct interaction without the need for apps or logins.

Full streaming player with background audio, lock screen controls, and track art. Works exactly like Apple Music.

The Mini CD keychain is a testament to DMG Press's commitment to empowering artists by providing them with tools that allow for direct monetization of their music. Fans can simply tap the keychain with their smartphones to instantly access a comprehensive fan page. This page includes music, videos, a gallery, and links to merchandise, creating a holistic experience that bridges the gap between physical and digital music consumption.

"This innovation is a game-changer for independent artists," said Digital Jay, CEO of DMG Press. "By eliminating the middlemen, we are giving artists the power to control their revenue streams and engage with their audience in a more meaningful way."

The NFC music card, which has already garnered attention for its unique approach, is further enhanced by this new Mini CD keychain. It offers fans a tangible piece of memorabilia while ensuring that the content remains fresh and engaging. This dual nature of being both physical and digital ensures that artists can continuously update their offerings, keeping fans engaged over time.

DMG Press handles all aspects of the product's lifecycle, from printing and programming to packaging and shipping. This comprehensive service ensures that artists can focus on what they do best: creating music. The company’s dedication to supporting independent artists is evident in every facet of this new product, which promises to redefine how music is shared and experienced.

With this launch, DMG Press continues to solidify its position as a leader in the music industry, championing the rights and opportunities of independent artists. The Mini CD keychain is not just a product; it is a movement towards a more equitable and artist-centric music ecosystem.

Real-Time Analytics See every tap, where it happened, which tracks play most. Per-album breakdowns. CSV export for your data.

About DMG Press

DMG Press is a Digital Music Group company built around one idea: independent artists should be able to monetize their music directly without a platform taking the majority of revenue, without an algorithm deciding who hears it, and without a label in the middle telling them what they can and can't do. The NFC music card is the product that makes this possible. It's physical, fans pay for it upfront. It's digital, the content never goes stale. And it's direct, every dollar goes from the fan's hand to the artist's pocket. We handle everything else. The printing, the programming, the packaging, the shipping.

Press Inquiries

Jasmine Janae

media@publicaters.com

https://www.publicaters.com