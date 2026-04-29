Purple Signals Higher Education Ambitions with Appointment of VP Education Tim Peers

Manchester, LANCS, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple, the Manchester-based technology firm, has appointed Tim Peers as VP Education. The move signals a major push into the Higher Education sector, as Purple looks to roll out its seamless connectivity solutions across global university campuses.

Tim Peers has joined Purple as the new VP Education

With over 20 years in the education sector, Peers has been at the forefront of the digital shift. He joins Purple following a career dedicated to delivering SaaS platforms that drive student engagement and institutional outcomes. His appointment comes as universities face increasing pressure to modernize estate utilization and solve the growing issue of digital inclusion.

“I’ve spent two decades watching education technology evolve, and I joined Purple because they are solving the one thing that still frustrates students every day: staying connected,” said Tim Peers, VP Education at Purple. “Universities are the heart of their communities. By creating a ‘home from home’ WiFi experience, we’re not just helping students succeed in their halls; we’re helping institutions use data to become more sustainable and accessible.”

Peers was also drawn to Purple’s status as a B Corp. In his new role, he will focus on how the Purple app can bridge the gap in digital poverty, ensuring that secure, frictionless WiFi is a utility available to every student, staff member, and guest—from an initial open day visit to graduation.

“We want to move the sector away from the 'captive portal' era,” Peers continued. “A Smart Campus shouldn't just be a buzzword; it should be an environment where connectivity is invisible, secure, and provides the data needed to run a better institution.”

Transform Your Campus

University leaders and digital transformation officers can book a strategy call directly with Tim Peers to discuss the future of campus connectivity. Book a call.

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the Purple app.

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