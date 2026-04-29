CertiK’s Skynet State of Digital Asset Regulations Report Reveals that AML Fines Exceeded $900 Million in H1 2025 as Global Enforcement Intensified

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertiK, the largest Web3 security services provider, released its Skynet State of Digital Asset Regulations Report, providing a data-driven analysis of the global regulatory landscape as digital asset oversight shifts into full enforcement. The report finds that frameworks are now actively enforced across major jurisdictions, including the United States, European Union, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey, and Brazil, marking a transition from regulatory uncertainty to operational execution.

A central finding is the rapid escalation of anti-money laundering (AML) enforcement. In the first half of 2025 alone, AML-related fines and settlements exceeded $900 million. Over the same period, SEC crypto enforcement declined sharply, with penalties falling 97% year-over-year, as agencies such as the DOJ and FinCEN expanded their role in oversight.

High-profile enforcement actions illustrate the scale of risk facing digital asset firms. The report highlights a $504 million settlement involving cryptocurrency exchange OKZ and a $297.4 million settlement involving KuCoin, both tied to transaction monitoring failures. In Europe, AML fines increased by 767%, reinforcing the global shift toward stricter compliance standards.

“Crypto’s integration into mainstream finance brings a predictable shift: regulatory scrutiny is scaling alongside market adoption,” said Stefan Muehlbauer, CertiK Head of U.S. Government Affairs. “The message from authorities is clear: laxity in AML and KYC protocols will be met with immediate and significant enforcement. Companies failing to treat compliance as a core product feature should prepare for heavy fines, rather than growth.”

The report also finds that stablecoin regulation has moved from design to implementation, with binding requirements now enforceable across leading markets. However, issuers face growing friction from fragmented global rules, including conflicting reserve requirements and the absence of cross-border licensing mechanisms.

At the same time, security and prudential standards are tightening. Independent smart contract audits are increasingly required as a condition for licensing or token admission, while exchanges, custodians, and issuers are being held to standards comparable to traditional financial institutions. These include capital adequacy, asset segregation, liquidity management, and operational resilience requirements.

The findings underscore a structural shift in how digital asset businesses approach global expansion. Multi-jurisdictional licensing, increased AML compliance budgets, and recurring security assessment costs are emerging as baseline requirements for operating at scale.

Media Contact

Elisa Yiting Xu

yiting.xu@certik.com