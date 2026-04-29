MADD Canada’s National Victims Conference and Candlelight Vigil Offer Space to Connect and Heal

OAKVILLE, Ontario, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 200 victims and survivors from across the country will gather in Toronto from May 1 to 3 for MADD Canada’s annual National Conference for Victims of Impaired Driving and Candlelight Vigil of Hope and Remembrance.

Held at Delta Hotels Toronto Airport & Conference Centre, this annual event is the only event of its kind in Canada. The conference provides a compassionate and understanding space where victims and survivors of impaired driving share their experiences, access resources, and find comfort among others who truly understand their journey.

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed and thousands more are injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs. This devastating reality is why supporting victims and survivors remains MADD Canada’s top priority.

Through a series of keynote addresses, workshops, and group discussions, attendees will gain coping tools to help navigate grief, trauma, and the complexities of the criminal justice system. Sessions will explore topics such as coping with loss, understanding trauma after a tragedy, and strategies for self-care.

Recognizing that every tragedy is unique, the conference will offer specialized sessions tailored to different experiences, including Loss of a Child, Loss of an Only Child or All Children, Living with Injuries, Loss of a Partner, Loss of a Loved One, Loss of a Sibling, Caregivers, and Man to Man. Specialized sessions will be available for youth aged 15 to 20 to address the challenges they face. Additional healing activities will include art therapy, traditional Indigenous healing, and wellness sessions.

“Each victim here carries a story shaped by loss or injury caused by impaired driving,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada, whose mother, Beryl, was killed in an impaired driving crash in 1999. “While there is comfort in coming together and finding support, there is also a deep sadness in knowing that so many lives have been forever changed by an entirely preventable crime. This conference ensures victims and survivors are not alone, and reminds us of the urgent need to keep working to ensure Impaired Driving Ends Here.”

In addition to the annual conference, MADD Canada offers year-round services, including virtual support groups, guidance through the legal process, assistance with Victim Impact Statements, various tributes and memorial initiatives to ensure victims and survivors are never forgotten.

The Candlelight Vigil of Hope and Remembrance will take place during the conference to honour victims and survivors. This emotional Vigil gives victims and survivors a chance to honour loved ones who have been killed and acknowledge injuries caused by impaired driving. Photos of victims and survivors are shown, a tribute is read and a candle is lit for each victim remembered.

Candlelight Vigil Details

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Location: Delta Hotels Toronto Airport & Conference Centre, 655 Dixon Rd, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1J3

Media are welcome to attend the Vigil but must RSVP in advance.

MADD Canada extends its heartfelt gratitude to all donors for their generous support of the conference.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca