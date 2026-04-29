Everlert (EVLI) Signs Letter of Intent for Proposed Reverse Merger with South American Copper Ltd

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everlert, Inc. (OTC: EVLI) ("Everlert" or the "Company") today announced that it has executed a non-binding Letter of Intent with South American Copper, Ltd. to pursue a proposed reverse merger transaction under which Everlert would acquire 100% of South American Copper’s mining business and continue as the surviving public reporting company, subject to due diligence, definitive agreements and customary closing conditions.

South American Copper, through its Bolivian operating subsidiary Minerasac S.A. S.R.L., controls a large-scale mineral project in the Ascensión de Guarayos region of eastern Bolivia, including gold, copper and silver mineralization across multiple volcanogenic massive sulfide zones, together with related surface rights, infrastructure and operating permits.

The proposed transaction is intended to combine South American Copper’s development-stage mining assets with Everlert’s public company platform to support future development, expanded exploration and access to U.S. capital markets.

Richard Hawkins, CEO of Everlert, said, “We believe this opportunity introduces a substantially different operating profile for Everlert, centered on hard assets, development-stage production potential and long-term resource value. The project appears to have significant historical technical work behind it, existing permits, active infrastructure, and what we believe is a compelling growth profile, subject to continued diligence.”

According to information provided by South American Copper in its January 2026 Corporate Business Summary made available to Everlert in connection with due diligence, the project includes four contiguous concessions covering approximately 42,175 hectares, substantial historical drilling and assay data, active test production history in the C-Zone, and a phased development plan directed at expanded gold and copper production. South American Copper states that test mining has been conducted in the C-Zone since 2014 using a gravity recovery process, which management believes distinguishes the project from earlier-stage exploration-only opportunities. South American Copper has also indicated that currently identified resources may represent significant in-ground metal value based on referenced commodity prices; however, such estimates are preliminary, are not NI 43-101 compliant, have not been independently verified by Everlert, and are subject to standard assumptions and risks. A copy of the South American Copper Corporate Business Summary provided by the company is available here: South American Copper Business Summary

Project metrics and operational information summarized below have been provided by South American Copper from materials supplied to Everlert during due diligence:

Approximately $30 million reportedly invested to date in exploration and development activities.

More than 90 geological reports, extensive drilling, trenching and assay work, according to South American Copper.

Test gold production history in the C-Zone utilizing a gravity recovery circuit.

A phased development plan described by South American Copper as requiring approximately US$10 million to advance initial phases.

Existing permits and operating approvals, as represented by South American Copper, supporting contemplated expansion activities.

Materials provided by South American Copper also describe a senior technical team with extensive in-country and international mining experience supporting ongoing development planning.





The LOI contemplates an equity-based exchange transaction, transfer of control securities at closing, restructuring of certain legacy debt instruments, and a PCAOB-compliant audit process to support post-closing SEC reporting, subject in all respects to due diligence, definitive documentation, regulatory filings and customary closing conditions.

Brent Nelson, President of South American Copper, added, “Our objective has been to position these assets within a public structure capable of supporting development at a broader scale. We believe Everlert provides a logical platform for that next phase of development and potential public-market growth.”

The parties are targeting execution of definitive agreements on or before May 30, 2026, although there can be no assurance a transaction will be completed.

About South American Copper, Ltd.

South American Copper, Ltd. is a British Virgin Islands company and parent of Minerasac S.A. S.R.L., a Bolivian mining company focused on precious and base metals development in eastern Bolivia. Its project portfolio includes large-scale concession holdings, established infrastructure, operating permits, and multiple development-stage mineral targets.

Additional information, including South American Copper’s January 2026 Corporate Business Summary provided by the company, is available at: South American Copper Business Summary

About Everlert, Inc.

Everlert, Inc. is a diversified holding and strategic advisory company focused on identifying, acquiring, and enhancing growth-oriented businesses with long-term value potential. The Company provides management consulting, capital structuring, and corporate development services to emerging and transitioning businesses. Everlert leverages strategic partnerships, operational expertise, and disciplined corporate development processes to support efficiency, regulatory compliance, and long-term value creation while evaluating a range of complementary acquisition opportunities. The Company has previously disclosed in its annual filing that a previously announced proposed transaction involving Zanieri was terminated earlier this year after conditions to closing, including payment of the agreed control-share purchase price, were not satisfied, and no change of control or merger was consummated.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the proposed reverse merger transaction between Everlert and South American Copper; the anticipated benefits of the transaction; projected development opportunities associated with the mining assets; the timing of definitive agreements and potential closing; the completion of audits and regulatory filings; and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “will,” and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to the parties’ ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements, completion of due diligence, regulatory approvals, commodity price volatility, political and operating risks associated with Bolivia, risks inherent in mineral exploration and production, and the possibility the proposed transaction is not consummated.

Certain technical, resource, operational and valuation information referenced in this release has been derived from materials prepared and provided by South American Copper and has not been independently verified by Everlert. Resource estimates referenced are not NI 43-101 compliant and should not be relied upon as current compliant mineral resources or reserves.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Everlert undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Hawkins

President and CEO

Everlert, Inc.

Email: everlertinfo@gmail.com

Web: https://southamericancopper.com/about/