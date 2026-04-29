2 Day REACH & RoHS Compliance Regulations Training Webinar: Regulations, Case Studies and Lessons (ONLINE EVENT & ON-DEMAND: Aug 19th - Aug 20th, 2026)

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "REACH & RoHS Compliance Regulations Training (Aug 19th - Aug 20th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 2-day seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.



REACH and RoHS have been referred to as ".one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2-day seminar to find out why.



Agenda



Day 1

REACH Registration of Substances

Introduction to REACH

Articles and REACH

Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

Supply chain communication

Compliance enforcement

Basics of RoHS

Background and content of RoHS

Responsibility for RoHS

International requirements of RoHS

Day 2

A Process for Protecting Revenues

10 Steps to building a RoHS/REACH compliance program

Determining best practices for collecting data

Managing legacy systems and parts

Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752

Understanding 3rd party compliance software platforms

Manual and automated data collection

Building management reports for sourcing decisions

Incorporating compliance into standard business practices

Building templates for policy and procedures

Incorporating compliance processes into ISO 9001:2015 documentation

Building a documented system for proof of due diligence

Implementing a RoHS/REACH compliance maintenance program

REACH SCIP database

New UK versions of RoHS and REACH

Conducting compliance audits

Speakers:



Kelly Eisenhardt



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/44ikkz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.