2 Day REACH & RoHS Compliance Regulations Training Webinar: Regulations, Case Studies and Lessons (ONLINE EVENT & ON-DEMAND: Aug 19th - Aug 20th, 2026)

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "REACH & RoHS Compliance Regulations Training (Aug 19th - Aug 20th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2-day seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.
REACH and RoHS have been referred to as ".one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2-day seminar to find out why.
Agenda
Day 1
- REACH Registration of Substances
- Introduction to REACH
- Articles and REACH
- Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)
- Supply chain communication
- Compliance enforcement
- Basics of RoHS
- Background and content of RoHS
- Responsibility for RoHS
- International requirements of RoHS
Day 2
- A Process for Protecting Revenues
- 10 Steps to building a RoHS/REACH compliance program
- Determining best practices for collecting data
- Managing legacy systems and parts
- Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752
- Understanding 3rd party compliance software platforms
- Manual and automated data collection
- Building management reports for sourcing decisions
- Incorporating compliance into standard business practices
- Building templates for policy and procedures
- Incorporating compliance processes into ISO 9001:2015 documentation
- Building a documented system for proof of due diligence
- Implementing a RoHS/REACH compliance maintenance program
- REACH SCIP database
- New UK versions of RoHS and REACH
- Conducting compliance audits
Speakers:
Kelly Eisenhardt
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/44ikkz
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