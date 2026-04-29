Master Validation Plan for FDA and EU (Annex 15) cGMP Compliance Training Webinar (ONLINE EVENT & ON-DEMAND: June 2, 2026)

The life science industry faces opportunities in enhancing cGMP compliance by developing robust, risk-based Validation and Verification strategies. Training on creating effective Master Validation Plans (MVP) that meet FDA and EU standards can fill existing gaps, ensuring validation activities are audit-ready and compliant.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Master Validation Plan for FDA cGMP Compliance - Live Online Training (June 2, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course provides a detailed, practical approach to developing an effective Master Validation Plan (MVP) that aligns with FDA and EU (Annex 15) expectations. You will learn how to evaluate your plan against ISO 14971 risk management principles to ensure all validation activities are risk-based, traceable, and audit-ready.

Recent FDA Warning Letters and high-profile product recalls have revealed significant cGMP deficiencies across the life science industry. One of the most common gaps is the absence of a robust, risk-based company-wide Validation and Verification (V&V) strategy.

Key topics include:

  • How to design and structure a Master Validation Plan that meets FDA, EMA, and ISO standards.
  • Using Design Qualification (DQ), Installation Qualification (IQ), Operational Qualification (OQ), and Performance Qualification (PQ) - or their ASTM E2500 equivalents - efficiently, even with limited resources (time, budget, personnel).
  • Building a practical V&V matrix that connects product, process, equipment, and software validation, ensuring no regulatory requirement is overlooked.
  • Understanding the FDA definition of "risk-based validation" and how to document it effectively in your V&V test reports.
  • Integrating QMS, cGMP, and 21 CFR Part 11 requirements to support a compliant, inspection-ready validation system.
  • Identifying the supporting systems and documentation necessary for sustainable validation compliance.

This training equips professionals with the knowledge and tools to design validation programs that are scientifically sound, risk-based, and compliant with global regulatory expectations.

Agenda

VMP, The Unwritten Requirements ~75 mins 70 slides

  • Verification and Validation - defined
  • VMP Planning and the VMP
  • Individual Validation Plan / Test Report
  • Requirements
  • DQ, IQ, OQ, PQs: Test Cases, Examples
  • Determine the number of PQs - no "rule of threes"
  • Software V&V documentation
  • Break/Q&A 10 mins

Risk ~40 mins 46 slides

  • Mandatory ISO 14971 and ICH Q9
  • What Risk Is, and Isn't
  • The Risk Management File
  • Narrative; Hazards List, FTA, D-, P-, and U-FMECAs

Use Engineering ~40 mins 40 slides

  • Used "as needed"
  • IEC 62366-1, -2
  • A Human Factors / Use Engineering "Process"
  • The 9 Stages
  • The UE File
  • Q&A ~10 mins(and Summation)
  • End

Speakers:

John E Lincoln

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5puyh6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                CGMP
                            
                            
                                Drug Discovery
                            
                            
                                FDA Warning Letter
                            
                            
                                GMP
                            
                            
                                Human Factor
                            
                            
                                Master Validation Plan
                            
                            
                                Pharmaceutical Manufacturing 
                            
                            
                                Warning Letter
                            

                



        


    

        
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