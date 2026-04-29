Master Validation Plan for FDA and EU (Annex 15) cGMP Compliance Training Webinar (ONLINE EVENT & ON-DEMAND: June 2, 2026)

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Master Validation Plan for FDA cGMP Compliance - Live Online Training (June 2, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course provides a detailed, practical approach to developing an effective Master Validation Plan (MVP) that aligns with FDA and EU (Annex 15) expectations. You will learn how to evaluate your plan against ISO 14971 risk management principles to ensure all validation activities are risk-based, traceable, and audit-ready.



Recent FDA Warning Letters and high-profile product recalls have revealed significant cGMP deficiencies across the life science industry. One of the most common gaps is the absence of a robust, risk-based company-wide Validation and Verification (V&V) strategy.



Key topics include:

How to design and structure a Master Validation Plan that meets FDA, EMA, and ISO standards.

Using Design Qualification (DQ), Installation Qualification (IQ), Operational Qualification (OQ), and Performance Qualification (PQ) - or their ASTM E2500 equivalents - efficiently, even with limited resources (time, budget, personnel).

Building a practical V&V matrix that connects product, process, equipment, and software validation, ensuring no regulatory requirement is overlooked.

Understanding the FDA definition of "risk-based validation" and how to document it effectively in your V&V test reports.

Integrating QMS, cGMP, and 21 CFR Part 11 requirements to support a compliant, inspection-ready validation system.

Identifying the supporting systems and documentation necessary for sustainable validation compliance.

This training equips professionals with the knowledge and tools to design validation programs that are scientifically sound, risk-based, and compliant with global regulatory expectations.



Agenda



VMP, The Unwritten Requirements ~75 mins 70 slides

Verification and Validation - defined

VMP Planning and the VMP

Individual Validation Plan / Test Report

Requirements

DQ, IQ, OQ, PQs: Test Cases, Examples

Determine the number of PQs - no "rule of threes"

Software V&V documentation

Break/Q&A 10 mins

Risk ~40 mins 46 slides

Mandatory ISO 14971 and ICH Q9

What Risk Is, and Isn't

The Risk Management File

Narrative; Hazards List, FTA, D-, P-, and U-FMECAs

Use Engineering ~40 mins 40 slides

Used "as needed"

IEC 62366-1, -2

A Human Factors / Use Engineering "Process"

The 9 Stages

The UE File

Q&A ~10 mins(and Summation)

End

Speakers:



John E Lincoln



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5puyh6

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