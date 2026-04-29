Oshkosh Area School District Announces Strategic Partnership with Edustaff to Strengthen Educator Staffing Solutions

OSHKOSH, Wis., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) has announced a new partnership with Edustaff, a leading provider of educational staffing services, to enhance the district's ability to recruit, place, and retain high-quality substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support staff across its schools. The collaboration is designed to ensure continuity of instruction and student support throughout the academic year.

Under the agreement, Edustaff will manage the full lifecycle of substitute and support staff recruitment — from sourcing and credentialing to scheduling and compliance — leveraging its proprietary technology platform and deep network of education professionals. This allows OASD administrators and principals to focus on their core mission of delivering an exceptional learning experience for students.

“Several factors were considered in this decision, most importantly our confidence in Edustaff’s ability to deliver the high level of service and support that both our district and our staff deserve. By partnering with Edustaff, we are focused on improving our overall substitute staffing process, while keeping our students and staff at the center of our work.”

— Sabrina Johnson, Executive Director of Human Resources, Oshkosh Area School District

Edustaff brings decades of experience partnering with school districts across the Midwest to address the persistent challenge of staff shortages. The company's approach combines personalized service, rigorous background screening, and ongoing professional development resources to help districts maintain instructional quality and a safe learning environment.

“Oshkosh Area School District is a tremendous example of a community that puts students first. We are honored to support their mission by providing dependable, thoroughly vetted staffing solutions that keep classrooms running smoothly and effectively. We look forward to a long, productive partnership built on shared values and a passion for education.”

— Derek Vogel, Chief Executive Officer, Edustaff

The partnership takes effect immediately, with Edustaff beginning onboarding operations in coordination with OASD's Human Resources department. Both organizations anticipate a seamless transition that minimizes disruption for current staff and school building teams.

About Oshkosh Area School District

The Oshkosh Area School District serves students in the City of Oshkosh and surrounding communities in Winnebago County, Wisconsin. OASD is committed to preparing every student for success in college, career, and community through rigorous academics, enriching extracurricular opportunities, and a supportive learning environment. For more information, visit www.oshkosh.k12.wi.us.

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a premier educational staffing company dedicated to connecting school districts with qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support personnel. With a mission to support student achievement, Edustaff partners with districts across the country to deliver flexible, reliable, and compliant staffing solutions. For more information, visit www.edustaff.org.

Media Contact:

Public Relations Dept.

Edustaff, LLC

hello@edustaff.org

877-974-6338