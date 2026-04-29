Global News to host BC Conservative leadership debate May 9

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global News will host the BC Conservative Party leadership debate on Saturday, May 9, 2026. The 90-minute live broadcast — the Global News BC Conservative Leadership Debate — is sponsored by Resource Works.

The debate airs live from 4:30 to 6:00 pm Pacific (7:30 to 9:00 pm Eastern) on all Global BC News platforms: all-news channel BC1, globalnews.ca streaming platforms, and YouTube.

Global’s BC legislature reporter and anchor Ben O’Hara-Byrne will moderate the debate that will bring together the candidates competing to lead the Conservative Party of BC.

“The importance of natural resources to the BC economy is what drove Resource Works to propose this debate,” says Stewart Muir, President and CEO of Resource Works. He added that he hopes candidates will share their proposals for raising living standards, stimulating economic growth, and securing energy, food and shelter for BC residents.

Bhupinder Hundal, BC Regional Director of News at Global, says: “For more than six decades, Global BC has played a vital role in helping the public understand how B.C. politics affects everyday life. Hosting this debate reflects our continued commitment to informing British Columbians and strengthening democratic engagement.”

The BC Conservatives form the Official Opposition in the British Columbia Legislature. The party’s leadership contest will choose the person who leads the Official Opposition against the governing BC NDP under Premier David Eby and carries the party’s banner into the next provincial election.

“We are happy to endorse this incredibly important event and look forward to what will be not only a debate of leadership hopefuls, but an audition to be the next Premier of our province,” says Scott Lamb of the Conservative Party of BC Leadership Election Organizing Committee.

Five candidates are currently in the running: Iain Black, Caroline Elliott, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Yuri Fulmer and MLA Peter Milobar. Party members will make their decision on May 30.

Global News retains full editorial control of the debate — its themes, questions, and moderation.

“Natural resources and related processing account for nearly half of British Columbia’s international goods and services export base,” says Muir. “With vast natural gas reserves, BC has high future potential as a supplier of energy and energy security to Canadians and our trading partners. The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and LNG Canada have clearly demonstrated the economic lift that comes from safe, responsible investment in natural resources.

Added Muir: “The mineral exploration and mining sector employs more than 35,000 people, while industries including forestry, salmon farming and agriculture provide housing and food security to millions. The candidates seeking to lead BC’s Official Opposition should be tested on the questions that flow from that – in front of the British Columbians they hope to serve.”

Resource Works is a non-partisan, not for profit organization founded in Vancouver in 2014. Its sponsorship of this debate reflects its mission to build public understanding of the natural resource economy and the issues that matter to British Columbians – not support for any party or candidate.

News organizations may use clips from the live broadcast with Global News attribution.

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