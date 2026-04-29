Cushman & Wakefield and Greystone Close Sale and Financing for Acquisition of Landmark Apartments in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, in partnership with Cushman & Wakefield, announced they have arranged the sale and provided, $28,219,000 in Freddie Mac financing for the acquisition of Landmark Apartments, a 264-unit multifamily property in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The financing was originated by Elliott Mulkin, Managing Director at Greystone, with Cushman & Wakefield serving as the exclusive investment sales advisor through Andrew Brown and Craig Hey.

Landmark Apartments is a garden-style community built in 2007 and situated on more than 23 acres. The financing for the acquisition carries a 5-year term with a 30-year amortization schedule and features an interest-only period followed by amortization. The property features a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units and offers a robust amenity package, including a resort-style pool, fitness center with yoga studio, resident clubhouse, business center, and outdoor gathering spaces.

Tuscaloosa is anchored by the University of Alabama, a major regional employer with significant economic impact, as well as proximity to key transportation corridors and industrial employment centers, including the Mercedes-Benz manufacturing facility. The property’s affordability is relative to local incomes and its amenity-rich offering further support sustained renter demand.

“Tertiary markets like Tuscaloosa continue to demonstrate durable multifamily fundamentals driven by major employment anchors and steady population trends,” said Mr. Mulkin. “We’re pleased to deliver a financing solution that supports our client’s acquisition strategy while positioning the property for long-term performance.”

“Landmark Apartments attracted strong investor interest due to its scale, location, and value-add potential,” said Mr. Brown of Cushman & Wakefield. “We are pleased to have partnered with Greystone to help bring this transaction to a successful close.”

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for occupiers and investors with approximately 53,000 employees in over 350 offices and nearly 60 countries. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core service lines of Services, Leasing, Capital markets, and Valuation and other. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com .

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

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Fran Del Valle

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