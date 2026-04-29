Vehicle-to-grid Technology Market Size to Lead USD 54.41 Billion by 2035 Growing EV Adoption is Driving Demand for V2G Technology.

Ottawa, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global vehicle-to-grid technology market size is valued at USD 11.89 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach nearly USD 54.41 billion by 2035, expanding at a robust CAGR of 20.97% from 2026 to 2035. The vehicle-to-grid technology market is growing steadily due to rising electric vehicle adoption, renewable energy integration, and demand for grid stability. Advancements in bidirectional charging and supportive government policies are accelerating widespread deployment globally.

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Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Key Takeaways

Europe dominated the global vehicle-to-grid market in 2025, accounting for approximately 35.80% of the total share.

Based on component type, electric vehicle supply equipment captured the largest revenue share at 83.13% in 2025.

In terms of application, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) led the market with a 63.89% share in 2025.

The plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) segment is expected to witness significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 28.59%.

Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Segments Revenue Analysis From 2023 to 2025

Global Vehicle-To-Grid Technology Market Revenue, By Component, 2023 to 2025 (USD Million)

Component 2023 2024 2025 Smart Meters 240.10 348.0 504.6 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) 3,154.10 4,629.5 6,799.7 Software 214.3 308.2 443.3 Home Energy Management (HEM) 181 258.7 369.9



Global Vehicle-To-Grid Technology Market Revenue, By Application Type, 2023 to 2025 (USD Million)

Application Type 2023 2024 2025 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) 2,421.2 3,539.3 5,177.4 Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCVs) 266.2 380.5 544.0 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) 1,102.1 1,624.6 2,396.2



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Is Increasing Electric Vehicle Integration Necessary to Improve Health of the Electricity Grid?

Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology is being rapidly adopted due to the fast pace of growth in electric vehicles, and the fact that, in order to provide a flexible energy system, we will need flexible energy storage assets. Over 630,000 EVs support bidirectional charging, providing mobile energy storage and helping stabilize the grid during times of peak demand. The rapid increase in renewable energy sources, particularly solar and wind, is driving demand for V2G batteries, as they solve the intermittency issues caused by renewable energy by storing excess energy and supplying it when needed.

In addition, pilot projects and large-scale deployment across Europe of V2G-enabled fleets demonstrate real-world feasibility and cost-effectiveness for users. Technological advances in smart charging standards protocols and grid modernization are making the V2G market even stronger and positioning it as an essential building block of decentralized, resilient energy ecosystems.

Market Opportunity

Vehicle-to-grid technology is emerging as a strategic enabler of grid flexibility and energy decentralization. With over 40 million electric vehicles expected on roads globally by the late 2020s, even partial V2G participation could unlock significant distributed storage capacity. Recent pilots by and demonstrate how aggregated EV fleets can provide frequency regulation and peak shaving services. Advancements in bidirectional charging and AI-based load forecasting are improving energy dispatch efficiency and reducing grid congestion. Additionally, regulatory progress in regions like Europe and parts of Asia is enabling energy trading frameworks, allowing EV owners to monetize stored electricity. As renewable penetration rises, V2G is expected to play a crucial role in balancing intermittent supply, enhancing grid resilience, and supporting the evolution of virtual power plants.

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How Big is the Size of Europe Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the Europe vehicle-to-grid technology market size is valued at USD 9.33 billion in 2026 and is predicted to reach around USD 14.88 billion by 2035, growing at a significant CAGR of 5.25% from 2026 to 2035.

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Why Does Europe Dominate the Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market?

Europe is currently the leading driver of the vehicle-to-grid technology market as a result of stricter regulations, ambitious targets for decarbonization, and mass adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). The European Union supports bidirectional charging infrastructure and grid flexibility solutions through its harmonized policies. Several commercial deployments and pilot projects on urban energy networks have also helped to hasten the V2G integration. Joint efforts by utilities and automotive manufacturers aim to use this technology to stabilize power grids that rely heavily on renewable sources. There remains a strong upward trend in investments into smart grids along with continued federal and local incentives to encourage EV owners to charge their vehicles with V2G capabilities; all of which will further build upon Europe's dominance in the marketplace for large-scale deployment of V2G systems.

Why Is North America is the Fastest-Growing Region in the Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market?

North America currently has the fastest growth rate in the vehicle-to-grid technology market led by the growing integration of renewable energy and increasing penetration of EVs. Utilities and technology companies are currently providing V2G trials to reduce peak demand and increase grid resiliency. Ford Motor Company and General Motors have introduced EVs with bidirectional-charging capabilities. Federal funding, along with municipal pilot projects, across the energy marketplace has also spurred rapid adoption of V2G technologies. Additionally, other options for energy storage and modernization of smart grids will continue to support rapid growth of V2G technology within North America.

What is U.S. Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market?

The U.S. vehicle-to-grid technology market size was valued at USD 1.85 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 2.45 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 25.43 billion by 2034, registering a robust CAGR of 33.80% from 2025 to 2034.

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U.S. Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Key Takeaways

The U.S. vehicle-to-grid technology market generated revenue of USD 1.4 billion in 2024.

It is forecasted to grow significantly, reaching USD 25.43 billion by 2034.

The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 33.80% during the period from 2025 to 2034.

By component type, the hardware segment dominated the market with a 61.49% share in 2024.

The United States is one of the leading markets for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, driven by rapid electric vehicle (EV) adoption, advanced grid infrastructure, and strong policy support for clean energy integration. The country is transitioning V2G from pilot projects to early commercial deployment, particularly in states like California, where utilities are actively integrating EVs into grid management systems. Increasing electricity demand and renewable energy penetration have made V2G a critical solution for grid stabilization, peak load management, and energy storage optimization. Utilities and fleet operators are leveraging bidirectional charging to create virtual power plants, allowing EVs to act as distributed energy resources. Additionally, commercial fleets in the U.S. are generating new revenue streams by participating in frequency regulation markets, with some vehicles earning thousands of dollars annually through grid services.

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Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Insights

Report Metrics Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.11 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 11.89 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 54.41 Billion Market Growth (2026 – 2035) 20.97% CAGR Dominating Region Europe Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR from 2026 to 2035 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Component Type, Application Type, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



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Segmental Insights

Component Type Insights

Why Are Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Dominated the Market in 2025?

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment is the most dominant component on vehicle-to-grid technology market and also expected to grow at fastest rate during the upcoming period. It is the primary driver behind allowing for bi-directional power flow between electric vehicles and the grid. Advanced electric vehicle charging infrastructure e.g., smart chargers, grid integrated systems facilitates energy exchange, load balancing and stabilizing the grid. Continued expansion of electric vehicle fast charge networks and smart grid compatible solutions will extend the ability of EV supply equipment to be widely adopted throughout both residential and commercial application.

Application Insights

Which Application segment Is Leading the Vehicle-To-Grid Technology Market?

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) are the leading vehicle type on V2G systems and are extremely well suited for use in V2G applications due to the high capacity of BEV batteries and the fact that BEV's run entirely on electricity. Because there is no reliance on traditional fuels e.g., gas, diesel, etc. for supplying power to the grid, BEV's can consistently provide power to the grid and increase grid reliability. Further, through government policy support and the increase of fully electric fleets in operation, BEV penetration into the V2G market will continue to grow.

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV’s) are rapidly growing in upcoming periods as a result of dual power capabilities (i.e., electric and conventional combustion engine) that enable PHEV's to be used in regions where there is little to no charging infrastructure. Continued developments in V2G technology will enable PHEV’s to be used for partial grid support (i.e., supplying power back to the grid) during peak demand, which will drive rapid growth of PHEV penetration in transitional energy markets.

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Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology market is highly competitive, with continuous developments shaping its landscape. Key players are actively investing in advanced technologies and pursuing strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

In June 2018, Hitachi partnered with Mitsubishi to deploy V2G charging networks for plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles across multiple locations in Japan. In a similar move, ENGIE signed an agreement with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in June 2019 to deliver electric mobility solutions across 14 European countries, including the rollout of charging infrastructure for FCA’s customers and dealerships. Such collaborations between energy providers and automotive manufacturers are playing a significant role in advancing V2G adoption.

Additionally, Nuvve Corporation and EDF Group entered into a strategic partnership in December 2018 to support EDF’s electric mobility objectives, focusing on the development of EV and V2G solutions in Europe.

In February 2019, OVO Energy Ltd received a strategic investment from Mitsubishi Corporation, which acquired a 20% stake in the company. This investment is aimed at expanding OVO’s footprint in Europe and Asia Pacific while accelerating the growth of Kaluza, its intelligent energy platform.

Competitive Landscape

Nissan Motor Corporation

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

NUVVE Corporation

ENGIE Group

OVO Energy Ltd

Groupe Renault

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.



What are the Major Developments in the Vehicle-To-Grid Technology Market?

In November 2025 Renault Group partnered with We Drive Solar to launch the Netherlands’ first private V2G service, enabling EV owners to store solar energy and supply electricity back to the grid, improving cost efficiency and grid stability. (Source - https://www.evinfrastructurenews.com/)

In February 2026, Tesla introduced a US V2G programme turning Tesla Cybertruck into mobile power units, allowing owners to export electricity to the grid during peak demand and earn energy credits while supporting grid reliability. (Source- https://www.evinfrastructurenews.com)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Component Type

Smart Meters

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE)

Software

Home Energy Management (HEM)

By Application Type

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCVs)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)



By Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



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