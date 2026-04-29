FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Year to Date Ended March 31, 2026

 | Source: FFW Corporation FFW Corporation

WABASH, Ind., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTCID: FFWC) (4/28/2026 Close: $50.01), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended March 31, 2026.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Corporation reported net income of $1,689,000 or $1.56 per common share compared to 1,399,000 or $1.28 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $4,685,000 compared to $4,119,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $75,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $50,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Total noninterest income was $1,271,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $1,309,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Noninterest expense was $3,971,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $3,827,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2026, the Corporation reported net income of $4,824,000 or $4.44 per common share compared to $4,081,000 or $3.66 per common share for the nine months ended March 31, 2025. Net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2026 was $13,863,000 compared to $11,894,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025. The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $250,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2026 and $125,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025. Total noninterest income was $3,700,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $3,849,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025. Noninterest expense was $11,882,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2026 and $11,100,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025.

The three and nine months ended March 31, 2026 represented a return on average common equity of 12.07% and 11.91%, respectively, compared to 11.39% and 10.88% for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2025. The three and nine months ended March 31, 2026 represented a return on average assets of 1.17% and 1.11%, respectively, compared to 1.00% and 0.95%, for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.32% at March 31, 2026 compared to 1.35% at June 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets were $6,633,000 at March 31, 2026 compared to $8,147,000 at June 30, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 9.41% compared to 8.76% at June 30, 2025. Total assets at March 31, 2026 were $595,946,000 compared to $570,108,000 at June 30, 2025. Shareholders’ equity was $56,059,000 at March 31, 2026 compared to $49,944,000 at June 30, 2025. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Corporation repurchased 201 shares at an average price of $48.60. Year to date the Corporation repurchased 2,555 shares at an average price of $43.93. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Balance Sheet
  March 31June 30
   2026  2025 
  Unaudited 
Assets  
Cash and due from financial institutions$5,075,407 $7,166,023 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 11,319,093  3,649,597 
 Cash and cash equivalents 16,394,500  10,815,620 
   
Securities available for sale 102,597,400  103,067,093 
Loans held for sale -  314,800 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,956,253 at March 31, 2026 and $5,703,128 at June 30, 2025
 444,028,043  422,829,649 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,748,800  1,739,500 
Accrued interest receivable 2,862,194  3,055,402 
Premises and equipment, net 7,521,157  7,602,679 
Mortgage servicing rights 1,099,891  1,072,056 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,525,067  13,165,670 
Goodwill 1,213,898  1,213,898 
Repossessed Assets -  38,560 
Other assets 4,955,311  5,192,615 
 Total assets$595,946,261 $570,107,542 
    
Liabilities and shareholders' equity  
Deposits  
 Noninterest-bearing$54,017,882 $52,521,124 
 Interest-bearing 471,455,979  453,607,241 
 Total deposits 525,473,861  506,128,365 
    
Borrowings 10,000,000  10,000,000 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,413,859  4,035,448 
 Total liabilities 539,887,720  520,163,813 
    
Shareholders' equity  
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;  
 Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,085,424 at March 31, 2026 and 1,082,978 at June 30, 2025 18,363  18,363 
Additional paid-in capital 10,291,626  10,233,608 
Retained earnings 69,726,193  65,911,649 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,282,504) (11,560,272)
Treasury stock, at cost:750,904 at March 31, 2026 and  
 753,350 at June 30, 2025 (14,695,137) (14,659,619)
 Total shareholders' equity 56,058,541  49,943,729 
    
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$595,946,261 $570,107,542 


 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Statement of Income
   Three Months Ended March 31Nine Months Ended March 31
    2026 2025 2026  2025 
   UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Interest and dividend income:    
 Loans, including fees$6,125,668$5,707,273$18,467,884 $17,198,053 
 Taxable securities 512,729 549,122 1,608,782  1,623,785 
 Tax exempt securities 394,079 405,406 1,190,204  1,223,115 
 Other 74,046 103,991 210,807  485,623 
  Total interest and dividend income 7,106,522 6,765,792 21,477,677  20,530,576 
       
Interest expense:    
 Deposits 2,242,962 2,619,446 6,978,367  8,608,612 
 Borrowings 178,767 27,799 636,004  27,813 
  Total interest expense 2,421,729 2,647,245 7,614,371  8,636,425 
       
Net interest income 4,684,793 4,118,547 13,863,306  11,894,151 
       
Provision for credit losses 75,000 50,000 250,000  125,000 
       
     
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
 4,609,793 4,068,547 13,613,306  11,769,151 
       
Noninterest income:    
 Net gains on sales of loans 91,312 59,267 347,388  298,601 
 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets - - 25,527  35,238 
 Net gains (losses) on sales of REO - - (2,076) (684)
 Commission income 456,943 593,775 1,309,130  1,530,164 
 Service charges and fees 304,054 245,619 742,858  711,137 
 Earnings on life insurance 125,930 109,953 359,397  328,225 
 Other 292,863 300,569 918,104  946,043 
  Total noninterest income 1,271,119 1,309,183 3,700,345  3,848,724 
       
Noninterest expense:    
 Salaries and benefits 2,104,506 2,017,995 6,182,302  6,063,655 
 Occupancy and equipment 329,783 333,088 948,840  966,545 
 Professional 154,444 127,059 444,251  463,741 
 Marketing 103,812 84,205 330,271  278,408 
 Deposit insurance premium 94,000 84,423 298,000  246,684 
 Regulatory assessment 11,456 11,921 33,493  31,203 
 Correspondent bank charges 26,796 34,720 79,034  81,274 
 Data processing 610,236 592,792 1,870,814  1,556,269 
 Printing, postage and supplies 71,388 69,259 221,109  226,111 
 Expense on life insurance 28,944 27,665 86,832  (19,889)
 Contribution expense 8,596 18,286 19,012  37,388 
 Expense on REO - - 2,333  - 
 Other 427,342 425,132 1,366,171  1,168,598 
  Total noninterest expense 3,971,303 3,826,545 11,882,462  11,099,987 
       
Income before income taxes 1,909,609 1,551,185 5,431,189  4,517,888 
       
Income tax expense 220,863 152,317 607,433  436,810 
       
Net income$1,688,746$1,398,868$4,823,756 $4,081,078 


 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Key Balances and Ratios
  Three Months Ended March 31Nine Months Ended March 31
   2026  2025  2026  2025 
  UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Per common share data:    
Earnings$1.56 $1.28 $4.44 $3.66 
Diluted earnings$1.56 $1.28 $4.44 $3.66 
Dividends paid$0.31 $0.30 $0.93 $0.90 
Average shares issued and outstanding 1,085,657  1,091,358  1,086,459  1,116,016 
Shares outstanding end of period 1,085,424  1,086,281  1,085,424  1,086,281 
      
Supplemental data:    
Net interest margin ** 3.35%  3.00%  3.29%  2.84% 
Return on average assets *** 1.17%  1.00%  1.11%  0.95% 
Return on average common equity *** 12.07%  11.39%  11.91%  10.88% 
      
  MarchJune 30  
   2026  2025   
Nonperforming assets *$6,632,966 $8,147,342   
Repossessed assets$0 $38,560   
      
*Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
**Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
***Annualized
      
     

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Stacy Wiley, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185          


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