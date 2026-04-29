Industrial Distribution Market Size Forecasted to Reach USD 8.78 Trillion By 2035 Rising Industrial Automation and MRO Demand are Driving Market Growth

Ottawa, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing industrial automation, expanding manufacturing activities, and increasing demand for maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) supplies are collectively driving strong growth in the industrial distribution market worldwide.

What is the Industrial Distribution Market Size in 2026?

The global industrial distribution market size is valued at USD 9.17 trillion in 2026 and is expected to be worth USD 13.46 trillion by 2035, with a robust CAGR of 4.37% from 2026 to 2035. Industrial distribution market is driven by expanding manufacturing output, rapid e-commerce adoption, and digital procurement system and inventory optimization is further strengthening distributor networks across global industries.

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Dietary Supplements Market Key Takeaways

North America led the industrial distribution market, accounting for a 41.25% revenue share in 2025.

By product, the MRO supplies segment dominated with the largest share of 31.72% in 2025.

By application, the offline segment held a significant market share of 67.21% in 2025.



Industrial Distribution Market Revenue, By Product, 2022 to 2024 (USD Billion)

By Product 2022 2023 2024 MRO Supplies 2,459.7 2,561.9 2,668.9 Electrical Equipment & Supplies 2,113.3 2,209.0 2,309.4 OEM Supplies 1,178.7 1,241.9 1,308.5 Hand Tools & Power Tools 768.2 798.3 829.7 Bearings 489.3 508.1 527.7 Office Equipment & Supplies 232.7 242.0 251.7 Others (Includes packaging, industrial machinery, farm, lawn, and garden supplies) 486.7 502.1 518.1



Industrial Distribution Market Revenue, By Application, 2022 to 2024 (USD Billion)

By Application 2022 2023 2024 eCommerce 2,519.8 2,636.5 2,759.2 Offline 5,208.8 5,426.8 5,654.9

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What Influence Does the Digital Age Have on Distribution's Growth?

The speed at which the industrial distribution market is changing through digital technologies, expanding logistics infrastructure and growing industrial output is significant. e-Commerce and B2B websites will provide methods for procuring goods faster and tracking inventories in real time, contributing to improved efficiencies in operations.

Governments are supporting logistics improvements and growing infrastructure, which will lead to even greater growth as an example, in India, its logistics industry, has gone from being worth $300 billion to $300 billion and is expected to show continued growth as a result of policies that encourage trade.

Currently, a development that will provide significant growth for distributors is the 63% growth that occurred in industrial and warehouse leasing during 2025, driven mainly by e-commerce distributors and third party logistics companies, creating a stronger distribution network. Other investments being made in automation, computerized inventory systems driven by AI and resilient supply chains will result in faster delivery cycles and fewer disruptions in operational processes, making industrial distribution a vital part of the new manufacturing and global trade ecosystem.

Market Opportunity

The industrial distribution market is experiencing tremendous growth opportunities due to new infrastructure investments, favorable federal government policy, and increased adoption of technology. Because of initiatives launched under the National Logistics Policy and PM Gati Shakti, India is building new, integrated road, rail, port and air cargo networks using digital technologies to reduce delay in transit time and increase visibility of freight as it moves through these networks. The Commerce and Industry Ministry estimates that by reducing logistics costs to approximately 8% of GDP, there will be significant benefits to the Industrial Distribution industry in terms of increased productivity and reduced cost of doing business.

In addition, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade indicates that there is growing demand to create new warehousing clusters in tier-2 cities because of the construction of new industrial corridors. Likewise, between 2025, the industrial warehousing sector experienced explosive growth, largely due to the increase in e-commerce and the rapid increase in the scale of the manufacturing sector. Furthermore, by leveraging new robotic and artificial intelligence based inventory management systems and Internet of Things (IoT) enabled fleet management systems, companies will have the ability to deliver products faster, more reliably and expand their regional trade network with greater ease.

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How Big is the Size of U.S. Industrial Distribution Market in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. industrial distribution market size is valued at USD 3.17 trillion in 2026 and is predicted to reach around USD 4.38 trillion by 2035, growing at a significant CAGR of 3.69% from 2026 to 2035.

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Regional Insights

Why Is the North America Region the Dominating the Industrial Distribution?

The industrial distribution market is primarily dominated by North America as a result of its manufacturers, logistics infrastructure, and organized distribution networks fully formed to support industrial growth and development in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Other reasons North America continues to succeed as a leader in the industrial distribution market include the widespread use of automation, digital procurement platforms, and inventory management systems across all supply chains, which collectively contribute to greater efficiency.

Furthermore, industrial distributors continue to use data analytics and implement e-commerce for smoother and more efficient industrial distribution operations while enhancing the customer experience. Lastly, all three countries of North America consistently demonstrate strong manufacturing and industrial activity in major industries such as construction, automotive, and energy, which creates constant demand across all industrial manufacturers and their supply chains.

Why Is Europe is the Fastest-Growing Region in the Industrial Distribution Market?

Europe is quickly becoming the most rapidly expanding region of the industrial distribution market due to the rapid digital transformation and sustainability initiatives currently taking place across the European continent. Advanced technology (i.e., AI, automated logistics, etc.) continues to be adopted to enhance operational efficiencies across several manufacturing/industrial sectors.

The emphasis placed on sustainability focuses on green supply chains and energy-efficient distribution practices, which has driven continued innovation in the region. With the increased demand for industrial distribution networks has come the growth of e-commerce and international trade across Europe. In addition, the continued support of local and national governments through regulatory measures and with increased capital investment in the modernization of industrial facilities will bring about an increased rate of adoption in Europe of advanced distribution solutions by all industrial sectors to continue creating value.

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Industrial Distribution Market Insights

Report Metrics Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.78 Trillion Market Size in 2026 USD 9.17 Trillion Market Size by 2035 USD 13.46 Trillion Market Growth (2026 – 2035) 4.37% CAGR Dominating Region North America Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR from 2026 to 2035 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, Applications, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



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Segmental Insights

Product Insights

Why is MRO Supplies the leading subsegment?

Maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) supplies held dominant share of the industrial distribution market because of their ongoing use in manufacturing, energy, and infrastructure. They are used regularly to keep operations running smoothly and on time. The increased importance of preventive maintenance and asset lifecycle management has also contributed to the need for MRO supplies as an always-needed, high-volume category.

OEM supplies represent the fastest growing segment of the industrial distribution market. This is due to the growing use of industrial automation and the growth in manufacturing. As industries buy large quantity of higher-quality machines and equipment, the demand for original parts increases. In addition, as industries move toward producing customized products, the demand for OEM parts to accommodate these new production systems and precision engineering continues to grow across all industries.

Application Insights

Which Application Segment Dominates the Industrial Distribution Market?

Offline industrial distribution market segment is expected to have the largest market share. While many industries are adopting digital procurement platforms for ease and efficiency; offline distribution will continue to dominate the market because of the strong relationships between distributors and businesses, as well as the need for the physical inspection and immediate availability of products. In-person transactions for bulk purchases and technical validation will continue to be the pr eferred method of transacting business for many industrial sectors because offline channels continue to have established dealer networks, warehouses and on-site support services.

E-commerce is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the procurement industry due to the growing trend of businesses moving to electronic procurement platforms for ease and efficiency. Some of the key benefits of online channels include ease of product comparisons, price transparency, and delivery speed. In addition, companies that are using artificial intelligence to search for products are able to enhance the usability of the e-commerce experience for their customers and quickly source products online for their organizations through e-commerce channels.

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Industrial Distribution Market Companies

W.W. Grainger

Sonepar USA (Industrial)

Airgas, Air Liquide, US

WESCO International (Industrial)

Würth Industry (USA)

Border States (Industrial)

Wolseley Industrial Group

DXP Enterprises, Inc.

F.W. Webb

Kaman Distribution Group

Edgen Murray

Motion Industries

HD Supply

Rexel USA, Inc.

Fastenal Company

Descours et Cabaud

Winsupply Inc.

MRC Global

Applied Industrial Technologies

MSC Industrial Supply

What are the Major Developments in the Industrial Distribution Market?

In February 2026, DNV launched a new Industrial Services unit, transforming its inspection business into a global quality assurance provider supporting energy transition, infrastructure growth, and complex industrial supply chains across lifecycle operations. ( Source- https://www.dnv.com )

DNV launched a new Industrial Services unit, transforming its inspection business into a global quality assurance provider supporting energy transition, infrastructure growth, and complex industrial supply chains across lifecycle operations. ( ) SUPPLYCO AI introduced an AI-driven sales intelligence platform for industrial manufacturers, enabling automated prospect identification, real-time insights, and improved coordination between equipment makers and distributors to accelerate deal closures. ( Source - https://www.usatoday.com )

) In July 2025, Pudu Robotics launched the PUDU T600 series, a heavy-payload industrial delivery robot lineup designed for autonomous goods handling, improving warehouse efficiency, flexibility, and throughput with advanced navigation and 600 kg load capacity. (Source- https://www.prnewswire.com)



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

MRO Supplies

Electrical Equipment and Supplies

OEM Supplies

Hand Tools and Power Tools

Bearings

Office Equipment and Supplies

Others



By Application

eCommerce

Offline

By Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



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