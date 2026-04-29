Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Outlook Report 2026-2036: Opportunities in Sustainable and Eco-friendly Pesticides, Driven by Rising Demand for Safe Agricultural Solution

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microencapsulated market is valued at USD 831.78 million in 2025 and is forecasted to reach a valuation of USD 2.32 billion by the end of 2036, rising at a CAGR of 9.46% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-2036. In 2026, the industry size of the global encapsulated pesticide market is expected to be USD 937.48 million. The demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly pesticides has enhanced the use of microencapsulated pesticides.

Global Segmentation Microencapsulated Pesticide Analysis (2026-2036)

By Polymer Type

Polyurethane/urethane, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Polyurea Melamine-Formaldehyde, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Urea-Formaldehyde, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Acrylics, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

By Encapsulation Technology

Interfacial Polymerization, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

In-situ Polymerization, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Spray-Drying, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

By Pesticide Type

Insecticides, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Insecticides, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Fungicides, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Nematicides, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

By Functional Type

Controlled-release, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Delayed-release, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Triggered-release, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

By Application

Foliar spray, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Soil Application, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Seed Treatment, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Granular Formulations, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

By Crop Type

Row Crop, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Specialty Crops, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Turf & Ornamentals, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Forestry, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

By Fertilizers

Slow Release, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Controlled Release, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Micronutrient, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Regional Synopsis, Value (USD Thousand), 2026-2036

North America Market Value (USD Thousand) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F

Europe Market Value (USD Thousand) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F

Asia-Pacific Market Value (USD Thousand) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F

Latin America Market Value (USD Thousand) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F

Middle East and Africa Market Value (USD Thousand) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F

Company Market Share, 2036

Business Profile of Key Enterprise

BASF SE

Syngenta AG

Corteva Agriscience

FMC Corporation

UPL Limited

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

Arysta LifeScience

Nihon Nohyaku

Isagro S.p.A

Bayer CropScience AG

Key Topics Covered:



1. An Outline of the Global Microencapsulated Pesticide Market



2. Research Methodology & Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Growth Drivers



5. Major Roadblocks



6. Opportunities



7. Prevalent Trends



8. Government Regulation



9. Growth Outlook



10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps



11. Risk Overview



12. SWOT



13. Technological Advancement



14. Technology Maturity Matrix for Microencapsulated Pesticide



15. Recent News



16. Regional Demand



17. Global Microencapsulated Pesticide by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis



18. Strategic Segment Analysis: Microencapsulated Pesticide Demand Landscape



19. Global Microencapsulated Pesticide Demand Trends Driven by Crop Health, Sustainability and Food Demands (2026-2036)



20. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Microencapsulated Pesticide Porter Five Forces



21. PESTLE



22. Comparative Positioning



23. Microencapsulated Pesticide - Key Player Analysis (2036)



24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players



25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wjq9k

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