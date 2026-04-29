Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Outlook Report 2026-2036: Opportunities in Sustainable and Eco-friendly Pesticides, Driven by Rising Demand for Safe Agricultural Solution

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global microencapsulated market is valued at USD 831.78 million in 2025 and is forecasted to reach a valuation of USD 2.32 billion by the end of 2036, rising at a CAGR of 9.46% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-2036. In 2026, the industry size of the global encapsulated pesticide market is expected to be USD 937.48 million. The demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly pesticides has enhanced the use of microencapsulated pesticides.
Global Segmentation Microencapsulated Pesticide Analysis (2026-2036)
By Polymer Type
- Polyurethane/urethane, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Polyurea Melamine-Formaldehyde, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Urea-Formaldehyde, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Acrylics, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
By Encapsulation Technology
- Interfacial Polymerization, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- In-situ Polymerization, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Spray-Drying, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
By Pesticide Type
- Insecticides, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Insecticides, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Fungicides, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Nematicides, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
By Functional Type
- Controlled-release, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Delayed-release, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Triggered-release, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
By Application
- Foliar spray, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Soil Application, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Seed Treatment, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Granular Formulations, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
By Crop Type
- Row Crop, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Specialty Crops, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Turf & Ornamentals, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Forestry, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
By Fertilizers
- Slow Release, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Controlled Release, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Micronutrient, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
Regional Synopsis, Value (USD Thousand), 2026-2036
- North America Market Value (USD Thousand) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
- Europe Market Value (USD Thousand) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
- Asia-Pacific Market Value (USD Thousand) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
- Latin America Market Value (USD Thousand) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
- Middle East and Africa Market Value (USD Thousand) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
Company Market Share, 2036
- Business Profile of Key Enterprise
- BASF SE
- Syngenta AG
- Corteva Agriscience
- FMC Corporation
- UPL Limited
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd
- Arysta LifeScience
- Nihon Nohyaku
- Isagro S.p.A
- Bayer CropScience AG
Key Topics Covered:
1. An Outline of the Global Microencapsulated Pesticide Market
2. Research Methodology & Approach
3. Executive Summary
4. Growth Drivers
5. Major Roadblocks
6. Opportunities
7. Prevalent Trends
8. Government Regulation
9. Growth Outlook
10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps
11. Risk Overview
12. SWOT
13. Technological Advancement
14. Technology Maturity Matrix for Microencapsulated Pesticide
15. Recent News
16. Regional Demand
17. Global Microencapsulated Pesticide by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis
18. Strategic Segment Analysis: Microencapsulated Pesticide Demand Landscape
19. Global Microencapsulated Pesticide Demand Trends Driven by Crop Health, Sustainability and Food Demands (2026-2036)
20. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Microencapsulated Pesticide Porter Five Forces
21. PESTLE
22. Comparative Positioning
23. Microencapsulated Pesticide - Key Player Analysis (2036)
24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players
25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wjq9k
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